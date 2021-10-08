Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 8, 2021

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo / Drumlish, Longford



The death has occurred of Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo and previously Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joseph, sister Phyllis Pidgeon and her baby daughter Eimear. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Gerard (Thurles), Siobhan, Edel and Declan, her sister Margaret McHugh (Rooskey), Fiona, Sean and all her much loved nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and neighbours. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at 11 Ashgrove, Swinford on Sunday, October 10 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Our Lady's Help of Christians Church, Swinford, for funeral mass at 12pm on Monday, October 11 with burial after in Kilconduff Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Swinford Parish website https://www.churchservices.tv/swinford

Due to Government advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

William (Jimmy) Kelly, Cloonadra, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, October 6, of William (Jimmy) Kelly, Cloonadra, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, daughters Susan and Maureen, grandchildren Annabel, Charlie and Ronan, sisters Marie, Emily, Sheila, Freda and Petra, brothers Paul, Hubert and Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Jimmy rest in peace.

In an effort to follow current guidelines attendance at Jimmy’s funeral will be restricted. His funeral cortège will depart from his home on Friday morning, October 8 at 11.40pm and arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing and we request that facial coverings are worn at the funeral please. The Kelly family very much appreciate your support at this time. House strictly private please and family flowers only. Please note that Jimmy’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Friday, October 8 at 12 noon.

Bridgie Wynne (née Fox), Blackrock, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 of Bridgie Wynne (née) Fox, Blackrock, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her late husband, Johnny, daughter Marian and brother, Tommy P Fox. Dearly loved Mother of Sean, Celine, Gerard and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Jimmy, daughters-in-law Breda, Lisa Jane, and Mary and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her many friends, relatives and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Blackrock from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, October 8. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, October 9 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Facebook Drumshanbo Parish. Due to Government & HSE Guidelines, the Church is restricted to 50% capacity.

Noeleen Casey (née Cox), Drumdarkin, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 5, of Noeleen Casey (née Cox), Drumdarkin, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Willie and her brother Anthony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters Catherine and Martina, son Kieran, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Eoin, Amy, Thomas, Jack, Ciara and Abbie, brothers Michael and Thomas, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Noeleen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Noeleen’s remains will repose at her residence on Thursday, October 7, from 4pm to 8pm. Eircode, N41 DK28. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 8 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Noeleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html . In compliance with current Government Guidelines Noeleen’s Funeral Mass is restricted to 50% capacity. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Thursday September 30, 2021 of Hugh Patrick Murray (better known as ‘Patsy’), Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Elizabeth and sisters Molly and Kathleen. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lavelle, Ardoone, Belmullet) and dear father of Shane, Aidan and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Emily, Rosie, Lily, Daisy, Scarlett, Olly, Orla, Bella, Indie and Reevie, great grandchild Luna, brothers Tommy and Peeney, relatives and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

A Prayer Vigil Service will take place on Thursday evening, October 7 at 7pm in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 98 Floatshall Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester, M231HP.

Funeral will pause at Patsy’s Parish Church, St Mary’s Catholic Church, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Friday afternoon, October 8 at approximately 2.30pm, followed by a pause at his childhood home at Kinkeen, while the funeral cortege is enroute to Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Remains reposing at McDonnell’s Funeral Home, Belmullet on Saturday morning, October 9 from 10.30am until 12 noon. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family on Saturday afternoon, October 9 for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Tarmoncarra Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Ballyglass R.N.L.I.. To donate, please open the following link https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate

Live streaming of the Funeral Mass will be available for viewing on McDonnell Funeral Directors Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, October 9 at 2pm with all other funeral services available for viewing at 9pm on Saturday evening. In keeping with current Government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, Patsy’s Funeral Mass will be for family, relatives, close friends and neighbours with a maximum of fifty percent of the church’s capacity in attendance at Funeral Mass. As the funeral cortege passes through the towns, villages enroute to Belmullet, to the church and to the cemetery on Friday and Saturday, please stand in a socially distanced manner on the roadsides, outside the church and cemetery, keeping health and safety to the highest standard. The Murray family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.

Memorial Mass for Patsy will be held at a later date.

Leslie Naylor, Essex, UK and formerly Longford town

The recent death occurred, peacefully, on Monday September 20, 2021 of Leslie Naylor, Essex UK and formerly Longford town.

Predeceased by parents George and Eileen, Sister Nuala, brother Harold, sisters Hilda and Hazel. Leslie is survived by his wife Chris and sons Stephen and Paul, daughter in law Lisa and adored grandchildren Luke, Alex and Emily, Brother Edwin sisters Mona and Olivia brother in law Keith his wife Janice, nieces and nephews, cousins, large circle of friends and neighbours. Forever in our thoughts.

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

