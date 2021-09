Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 30, 2021

Nan Drumm, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The recent death occurred on Tuesday September 28, 2021 of Nan Drumm, Teffia Park, Longford town, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Catherine, her brothers Mel and Roger and by her sisters Bridie and Peggy. Nan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her brother Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, Nan will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 29 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am on Thursday, September 30 with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Cathedral is restricted to 50% capacity. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

Sean McCabe, Tallaght, Dublin / Belgard, Dublin / Carrickaboy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, September 25, of Sean McCabe, Tallaght, Dublin, Belgard Heights, Dublin and formerly of Drumcrow, Carrickaboy, Cavan. Beloved husband of Bridie and loving dad to Conor and Fiona. Sean will be so dearly missed by his loving family, brother Gene, sister Mary, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Sari and Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends.May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Tallaght Funeral Home, on Wednesday afternoon, September 29 between 3pm and 6pm for family and friends. Removal on Thursday morning, September 30 to The Church of St Mark, Springfield, Tallaght, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium. The capacity of the church and crematorium is restricted to 50% occupancy however the Funeral Mass may also be viewed through the parish web camera at the following link https://stmarksspringfield.org/live-stream/ followed by committal prayers via following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://www.tuhf.ie/pages/donate . All enquiries to - 01 451 6701.Sean’s Funeral cortege will pass his residency on route to the church at approximately 09.35am.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;