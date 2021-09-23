Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 23, 2021

Frank Kennedy, Kilmoyle, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 20 of Frank Kennedy, Kilmoyle, Killoe, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Brigid, parents, sisters, brothers and by his son-in-law Niall. Frank will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Mary (MacNeaney) and Bernie (McHugh), sons Frank and Gerry, sister Bridgie (McEvoy), daughters-in-law Carmel and Maria, son-in-law Trevor, grandchildren Darren, Lorna, Shane, Karl, Brian, Robert, Tomas, James, Grace, Patrick, Ryan, Mark and Jennie, great-grandchildren Rebecca, Tommy, Harry, Zac, Luca, Chloe and Zac, sisters-in-law Mary and Peggy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, Frank will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, September 22 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, September 23 in St Oliver’s Church, Cullyfad at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Church is restricted to 50% capacity. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Philip Mulligan, River Crescent, Ballinalee, Longford / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Hospital, on Monday, September 20 of Philip Mulligan, River Crescent, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly of Culray, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Philip is predeceased by his mother, Brigid, father ,Owen, his sisters Brigid, Mary Kate, Margaret, Ellen and Rose, his brothers James, Eugene, John and Patsy. Deeply regretted by sister-in-law Conchessa Mulligan, his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Philip Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Wednesday, September 22 from 5pm to 7pm, for family and friends, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations. Removal on Thursday, September 23 from Smith’s Funeral home to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, Co Longford, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral home on Thursday morning at 11.40am on route to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the church is restricted to 50% capacity.

Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Mary's Hospital, Langhorne, USA, on Sunday, September 5 of Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly Clonelly, Moyne, Co Longford. She is predeceased by her husband David, parents John and Winifred, siblings Phyllis (Simone), Mary Jo (Conboy) and Frances (Mahon). Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons David (Lisa) and Corey, grandchildren Quin and Jane Maggie, brother and sisters Betty (Butler) USA, Patricia (Mellody, USA), Sean Dalton (Newtownforbes, Longford) and Marie (Mulligan, London, UK), nephews, nieces, cousins (UK, Ireland, USA), neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Joan.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9.30am until 11 am on Friday, September 24 at St James J Dougherty Funeral Home. Inc, 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown where her memorial service will be held at 11 am. Interment is private No flowers please.

