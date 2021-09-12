Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 12, 2021

Oliver Gallagher, Carrickmoira, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, September 10 of Oliver Gallagher, Carrickmoira, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Annie, brothers Pat, Peter, Paul and Bernard. Oliver will be forever missed by his loving family, brothers John, Willie and James, sisters Mary-Anne, Christina and Margaret, brother-in-law Johnny, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Maura, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Oliver.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, September 13 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 14 in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, followed by burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Dan Mulligan, Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the nursing staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, September 11 of Dan Mulligan, Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Madge, brother Frank (USA), sisters Anne (USA) and Peggy.

Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, daughters Sandra Dodson (Paul), Arva, Pamela Coy (Stephen), Killoe, sons Padraig (Dawn), Houston, Texas, Donal (Claire), Ardagh and Ray, Cork, his brothers Seamus, Arva and Patrick and Johnny (USA), his stepchildren Patsy, Margaret, Catherine and Michael, all his beloved grandchildren, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Cavan, on Sunday, September 12, from 5-7pm. Remains will leave the funeral home on Monday. September 13 to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

There will be no 9.30am Mass in St Colmcille's church on Monday morning. Please follow government guidelines and keep social distance. Church capacity 50%.

John (Johnnie) Killian, Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, September 8 of John (Johnnie) Killian, Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly Corlea, Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Jo & Catherine. Johnnie will be forever remembered by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Ollie, daughter Geraldine (Caherly), son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Sinead, sisters-in-law, his adored grandchildren Shauna, Aoife, Niamh, Sean, Joe and Anna, nephews, niece, neighbours, cousins and friends. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Johnnie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Sunday, September 12 in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, followed with burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Funeral cortege will leave from his son and daughter-in-law Ollie and Sinead's home in Treanlawn, Killoe traveling via his home on route to St Patrick's Church. The family would like to thank all the staff in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, for the care and kindness given to Johnnie. Please remember to practise Social distancing at all times.

Very Reverend Fr Frank McGauran, Cuilmore, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballinameen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Friday, September 10 of Very Reverend Fr Frank McGauran, P.E. (Retired), Cuilmore, Strokestown, Roscommon and former Parish Priest of Ballinameen, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Catherine, sisters Ciss and Sheila and nephews Micheál, recently deceased by just two days, and John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and sorrowing family - brothers Gerry and Vincent, sisters-in-law Baby and Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Elphin, former parishioners, carers Breege, Connie and Susan, neighbours and his many friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday, September 12 from 4pm to 6pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Monday, September 13 in St Patrick’s Church, Kiltrustan at 1pm, maximum capacity 150, with cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm. View Mass on www.bradysfuneraldirectorselphin.com/facebook and Cremation Service on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go to the Live Stream tab and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Please adhere to current Covid-19 restrictions at all times throughout the funeral - social distancing, wearing of face mask, sanitizing, verbal condolences and no handshaking - thank you. The McGauran family are very grateful for your support and sympathy at this extremely sad and difficult time.

Tess Coyne, Newtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Friday, September 10 of Tess Coyne, Newtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Mark. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Anthony, daughters, Margaret, Lucy and Therese, sister Lucy, cousin Linda, grand-children and great- grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 13 at 11 am in Empor Church (in line with Covid 19 guidelines). Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. House Private please.Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Team Mullingar. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds (née Reynolds), Palmerstown, Dublin / Phibsboro, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Thursday, September 9 of Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds (née Reynolds), Palmerstown, Dublin Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Phibsboro, Dublin and Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of Leo and dear sister of Tom, Paddy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sisters-in-law Angela and Siobhan, brothers-in-law Larry and Don, Ann (Celbridge), nephew, nieces, relatives and many many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Sunday evening, September 12 between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Monday morning, September 13 to St Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Newcastle cemetery. Due to government restrictions the capacity of the church is limited to 50% but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Monday morning. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com . Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

