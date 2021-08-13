Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 13, 2021

Mary McKenna (née Connolly), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Wednesday, August 11 of Mary McKenna (née Connolly), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Frank, sisters Patsy (Sharkey) and Dolores (Connolly) and daughter-in-law Evylene. Mary will be forever missed with love by her family; sons Frankie, Peter (Portlaoise), Paul and John (Drumlish), daughters Donna and Angela (Mico, Cheltenham), sisters Veronica (Creighton) and Angela (Eivers, London), sons-in-law Stu (Cheltenham) and David, daughters-in-law Philomena, Bridget, Violet and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jill, Christian, Paul, Ciara, Ava-Mai, Lauren, Adam, Craig, Samantha, Brandon, Isabella, Sophia and Lucia and great-grandchildren Lenny and Rowen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mary's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Saturday, August 14 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Mary and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

Gerald Fitzgerald Farrell, Curry Lodge, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, in his ninety first year, on Wednesday, August 11 of Gerald Fitzgerald Farrell, Curry Lodge, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bridget. Loving and devoted father to Mary, Matthew, Geraldine, Bride, Faustina, Helen, Anne and Frank. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Owen, Noel, Conor and Michael; daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren and spouses Matthew and Kaniah, Alexandra and Cian, Richard, Jane and Maximilian, Robin, Joseph and Evgenia, Sophie and Lorcan, Gerald, Slaney and Peter, Lucia and Reinaldo, Patrick, William, Sarah and Blake. Great-grandchildren Luke, Liadain, Max, Daniel, Conn, Alexander, Sloane and Reece; brother John, sister Carmel, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by James, May, Mattie, Michael, Eleanor and Pat. A gentle and wonderful father who was deeply loved, he will be missed greatly by us. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place at St Anne's Church, Curry, Longford at 2.30pm on Saturday, August 14 followed by burial to Ballymacormack cemetery. House strictly private.

Michael McEvoy, Toome, Dring, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, August 12 of Michael McEvoy, Toome, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved brother Jerome and sister Brid. Sadly missed by his loving wife and soulmate, Frances, his son Peter, his daughter Fiona Savage, his sister Helen Dardis, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Michael’s cremation service will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Sunday, August 15 at 1.30pm. House strictly private at all times. Family flowers only, please. May He Rest in Peace.

Roger Vance, England and formerly Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, August 5 of Roger Vance, England and formerly Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sons Chris, Rory, and Pete, his daughter Dawn, his grandchildren, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately. Due to current government and HSE guidelines, there will be a private service for family and friends, followed by burial in St Catherine's Church Graveyard, Ballymahon at approximately 2pm this Saturday, August 14.

