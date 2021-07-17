Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 17, 2021

Frankie Duffy, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully at home, on Tuesday, July 13 of Frankie Duffy, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Johnnie. Frankie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his mother Christina , sons Edward, Patrick, John, Matthew and their mother Anita, sister Yvonne (McCormack), brothers Eddie, Patrick, Johnnie and Joe, grandchildren Mia-Lilly and Rian, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Frankie’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, July 18 at 2.40pm to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Frankie and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Bridget Lee, Woodside, New York and late of Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 13 of Mary Bridget Lee, Woodside, New York and late of Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her parents William and Bridget, late brother Frank and sisters Cathy and Alice. Deeply regretted by her brother Peter and sister Jeanie Columb, brother in law Joe, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother Peter's residence Aughagreagh on Friday, July 16 from 4-10pm. Leaving residence Saturday morning, July 17 at 11.30am for funeral mass at 12 noon in S Colmcille's Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Donation box in church or c/o Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee.

Due to government Covid regulations only 50 people are allowed to attend the funeral mass. Funeral mass can be viewed on live stream on https://vimeo.com/575069353

Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Murray), Newpark, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, on Tuesday, July 13 of Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Murray), Newpark, Newtowncashel, Longford and formerly of Cleraun, Newtowncashel. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Sean. Sadly missed by her sons Justin, Fr Michael CSsR and Declan, daughters-in-law Maeve (Killian), Lorraine (Quinn) and Caroline (Baxter), her adored grandchildren Emmet, Conor, Rory, Fergal and Ruth, her many relatives, good neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Mary's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Sunday, July 18 at 12.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Saint's Island Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Mary and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Evelyn Molloy (née Ryan), Malahide, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 101st year, in the wonderful care of Beaumont Hospital, on Wednesday, July 7 of Evelyn Molloy (née Ryan), Malahide, Dublin and formerly Lanesboro, Longford. Beloved wife of the late John. Very sadly missed by her loving children Dearbhla, Dara, Ronán, Oisín, Dúileach, Aisling and Enan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Alison, Maria, Tess and Maria, her adored grandchildren Rory, Laoise, Conor, Fiona, Ciarán, Tuán, Macha, Surnaí, Anú, Fionn, Rian, Conall and Brogan, great grandchildren Zayn, Omar, Aoibhe, her sister Letitia Ryan and her late brother Eamon and late sisters Geraldine, Jeanette and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send on condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

A live stream of Evelyn's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday, July 17 at 11am on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls

John O'Rourke, Murmod, Virginia, Cavan / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, July 15 of John O’Rourke, Murmod, Virginia, Co Cavan and formerly of Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his wife, Madge, sons & daughter, grandchildren, sister, relatives and friends. May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence this Monday, July 19 at 10.40am for arrival at Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Bartholomew's Cemetery, Munterconnaught. In compliance with Current Covid 19 guidelines, the family home will remain strictly private. John’s funeral mass will be restricted under current COVID guidelines. People are invited to form a guard of honour along the route of the funeral cortege from his residence to the chapel as a mark of respect.

George Kiely, Cappagh, Strokestown, Roscommon / Foxrock, Dublin



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital after a short illness, on Thursday, July 15 of George Kiely, Cappagh, Strokestown, Roscommon / Foxrock, Dublin and formerly of Liverpool, England, and formerly of C.T.T., Enterprise Ireland and NUJ. Loving husband of Sheila (nee Brennan). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sister Margaret, nephew John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, for funeral service private to family and close friends on Monday, July 19 at 2.30pm. The cremation service may be viewed online by clicking HERE and following the instructions. No flowers please. Donations in-lieu to Sligo University Hospital. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Joseph Hargaden, Glangevlin, Cavan / Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, in Beaumont Hospital, on Wednesday, July 14 of Joseph (Joe) Hargaden, The Old Barracks, Glangevlin, Co Cavan and formerly of Cornagon, Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Loving husband to Angela and father to daughters Honor (John), Inez (Raglan) and son Emmett (Kat) and grandson Elliott. Deeply missed by his brothers Val, Johnny, Greg and Alan (London) and sisters Patricia (Galway), Joan (Sligo), Carmel (Roscommon), Teresa (Longford), Elizabeth (Leitrim), Jeanette (Westmeath) and extended family and friends.

House strictly private, please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

John Austin Flanagan (Jack), London, formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, on Wednesday, June 30 of John Austin Flanagan (Jack), London, formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by sister Jeanette Tempany, parents Austin and May Flanagan. Sadly missed by his daughter Geraldine and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm on Monday, July 19 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mitcham followed by a cremation at Croydon Cemetery. Floral tributes from Tapper Funeral Service Floristry +44 (0)1202 339089 or donations to Guide Dogs For The Blind.

Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh (nee Fogarty), Birmingham, UK and formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, July 1 of Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh (nee Fogarty), Birmingham, UK and formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by husband Joe, parents Thomas and Mary Kate Fogarty, sister Una, brothers Tommy and Frank, and son Michael.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter Mary, sons Tony, Johnnie, Paddy, and Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine, Rachel, and Sharon, grandchildren Lorna, Kate, and Joe, sisters Nancy, Phyllis, Noellie, and Madge, brothers Johnny, Gerry, and Joe, brothers-in-law and sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at Erdington Abbey church in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 20 at 11.30am.

