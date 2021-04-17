Deaths in Longford - Saturday, April 17, 2021

William (Bill) Kelly, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Thursday, April 15 of William (Bill) Kelly, Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bridie and his son-in-law John Gibbons. Sadly missed by his daughter Mary, sons PJ and Michael, sister Bridget Pigott (Legan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bernadette, niece Lorraine, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Bill's funeral cortège will leave his home on Saturday morning, April 17 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral Mass will be private to family only. The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown

Mary Sheeran, Bridge Street, Longford Town, Longford / Killiney, Dublin



The death occurred at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, April 12 of Mary Sheeran, Killiney, County Dublin and formerly of Bridge Street, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Josephine and her brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Colm (Luton), sisters-in-law Maggie and Gobnait, nephews, nieces, cousin Margaret, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Mary’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 11am in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live – please go to www.longfordparish.com The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Irene Johnston (née Mills), Sligo / Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 14 of Irene Johnston (née Mills), Sligo / Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest. Dearly loved mother of James and Anne. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Jane, grandson Harry, sister Jean, all her family circle and friends. At Rest.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Monday, April 19 in Sligo Methodist Church, Wine Street. Burial follows in the Church of Ireland Churchyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Service and burial are private to family. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. Family flowers only. Family home private please.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 087 2411114.

