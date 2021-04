Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 9, 2021

Harry McCann, Robinstown, Collinstown, Westmeath / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands' Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, April 7 of Harry McCann, Robinstown, Collinstown, Co Westmeath and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Son of the late Thomas and Mary McCann and brother of the late Michael (2011) and Thomas (2020). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Mary, son Michael, sisters Moyra (Mullingar) and Elizabeth (Leitrim Village); his nephews, James, Henry and Peter; his niece Elisa; brother-in-law, John; sisters- in-law, Elsie Kiernan (Derrynagarragh, Collinstown), Bridie Kennedy (Oldcastle), Maureen McCann (Newtownforbes); nephews-in-law & nieces-in-law; grandnephews & grandnieces; grandnephews-in-law & grandnieces-in-law; his special godchild, Alison (Newman) Carrigan in Perth, Western Australia.

Sadly missed by his life-long friends, Br. Colman Parker (Moyle Park College, Clondalkin) Michael and Maura Newman; local friends, Tommy Conaty, Plunkett Fleeson, Mary O'Connor, Gerry Storey, John Smith, Noel & Carmel Kennedy, Michael & Catherine Cosgrave, among many others; cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.The McCann family acknowledges the professional care of Harry by Dr. Patrick Cullen and his team at Coole Clinic, Dr. David Moorhouse (Consultant Neurologist), Professor Clare Fallon & her team, the doctors, nurses and entire staff of Medical Units 1 & 2 at Mullingar Regional Hospital and we also appreciate the great care and attention given to Harry in his home by the "Home Instead" team members, Marcella, Rebecca, Melanie and Sabrina. May Harry Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Harry's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Collinstown on Saturday, April 10 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-collinstown Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made to the “Ciúin Suite” attached to Med. 1 in Mullingar Regional Hospital. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all family homes are private. The family appreciates your consideration at this sad time.

PJ Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, April 6 of PJ Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie, by his sister Sarah and by his brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus, Pat and Oliver. P.J. will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Sr. Mary Rose (Los Angeles), Sr. Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe (London), Philomena Burke (London), Belinda Kirwin (Dublin), Helena Molphy (Dublin), Eilish Reilly (Moyne) and Jean Taafe (Legga), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

PJ’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday, April 9 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne (via Dromard GFC, Legga) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Thomas Smith, 14 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, April 7 of Thomas Smith, 14 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim formerly of Ardunsaghan,Drumreilly, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and Saint Albans London, England. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Keyes,brother Patrick, brother in law Edward, nephew Joseph, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass for Thomas will take place on Friday morning, April 9 at 11 am in Saint Mary's, Drumreilly, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current government restrictions Thomas' funeral and burial will be restricted to family only.

Agnes Byrne (née Beirne), Sonas Nursing Home & Formerly of Deerpark Road, Athlone, & Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, Peacefully, and comfortably, at Sonas, on Wednesday, April 7 of Agnes Byrne (née Beirne), Sonas Nursing Home & Formerly of Deerpark Road, Athlone, & Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by beloved husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Seamus, & Brian, daughter Rose Marie, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren Tara, Eoin, Shane, Breifne, Donal, Dáithaí, Róisín and Deirdre, great-granddaughter Sadie, sister Teresa Harriss, sisters in law Pauline Beirne, Pat Beirne and Bridie Byrne, relatives & friends. May She Rest in Peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, Agnes' funeral is private to family members. If you wish to express your condolences, please do so by phone or text, or mass cards by post. Mass of the resurrection for Agnes on Friday, April 9 at 11am in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athlone

Tom Maxwell, Emper, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, April 6 of Tom Maxwell, Emper, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Betty (Kiernan), brothers, PJ and Fr. Barney, sisters, Phyllis (Grennan), Sr. Emmanuel R.S.M., Bernadette (O' Roarke) and Rose (Kelly). Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons, Paul and Liam, daughters, Anne, Breege, Thomasina and Grace, brothers, Willie and Frank (John), sister Sr. Rita R.S.M.(Tullamore), sons-in-law, Enzo De Ferrari, Gerry Reynolds and Paul Duggan, daughter-in-law Julie (Wallace), grandchildren, Devan, Eoin,Tom, Isabel, Liam Óg, Alessandro, Federico, Graziella, Katie, Adam, Tomas, Muireann and Meíbhín, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Removal on Saturday, April 10 from Grennan's Funeral Home, Milltownpass, N91VX4W at 9.45 am to St. Matthew's Church Emper for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown cemetery. May Tom Rest In Peace. In keeping with current government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, Tom's Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family only. For those who would like to pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes, please stand in a socially distant manner on the roadside, outside the church and cemetery ensuring public health and safety is being upheld.

Paddy Bohan, Irishtown, Foxford, Mayo / Cloone, Leitrim / Strandhill, Sligo



The death occurred at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Friday, April 2 of Paddy Bohan, Irishtown, Foxford and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim and Strandhill, Co Sligo and London. Paddy, predeceased by his brother Leonard and sisters Maureen, Kathleen, Eileen and his daughter-in-law Jackie. Paddy will be dearly and lovingly missed by his wife Janice and family Karen and Michael, his grandchildren Anna, Katie, Róisín and Patrick, his great-grandchildren Kiera and Lottie his brothers Michael, John and sisters Teresa and Josephine, son in-law David, extended family neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace Paddy.

Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Saturday morning, April 10 at 11.45am to St Michael's Church, Foxford, for funeral Mass at 12 midday with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/foxford

No flowers, by request, donations, in lieu, to www.hospice.ie Due to Government advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, Funeral Mass will be for family only. Enquiries to Clarkes Funeral Services Foxford, 0861700068 or clarkesfuneralservices@gmail.com

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (nee Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughters' partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan, Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie, Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie, Mary and Jacinta, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.May She Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St John‘s Cathedral Portsmouth on Thursday, April 15 at 10:30am interment afterwards in Kingston Cemetery Portsmouth. Family flowers only donations for flowers in lieu to Rowans Hospice Portsmouth c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. To view the Service log into St John ‘s Cathedral Portsmouth and follow their web page.

