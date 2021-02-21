Deaths in Longford - Sunday, February 21, 2021

Bernice Treacy (née Martin), Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Roscommon / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, surrounded in love by her family, on Thursday, February 18 of Bernice Treacy (née Martin),Ballyhubert, Scramogue, Co Roscommon and formerly of Corrinagh, Moyne, Co Longford. Bernice will be sadly missed by her husband Eric, children Ella, Ava & Conor, parents Hugh & Bridget, sisters Gloria & Edel and brother Hughie, Eric's parents John & Ann, siblings Ian & Aislinn, extended Family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

It was Bernice's wishes that the house would remain strictly private to immediate family members only and in accordance with current Covid guidelines that no crowds would gather at the church or graveyard. This is obviously a very difficult time for family and friends. In accordance with Bernice's wishes should anyone want to share a memory of her, they can write a letter to us and post it to the family home.

Funeral mass will take place on Sunday February 21 at 1pm in St Anne's Church, Scramogue, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines,Bernice's Mass will be private to immediate family only. Mass will be streamed live via https://m.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Roscommon/Mayo.

Gerry Doonan, Bray, Wicklow / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the tender loving care of the staff at Wicklow Hospice, on Thursday, February 18 of Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Carmel, his sons Stephen and Justin, his daughters Lorraine, Jennifer and Lucinda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Sunday afternoon, February 21 from 3pm to 4pm. Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings at all times. In line with government restrictions a private Funeral Mass for family only will take place on Monday morning, February 22 at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to The Wicklow Hospice. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the church webcam www.churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace

May he rest in peace

Rose Prendergast (nee Fox), Yonkers, New York / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, in her 76th year, of Rose Prendergast (nee Fox),Yonkers New York, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Rose was born in Ballinalee, Longford to James and Kathleen Fox. She is survived by her husband John T Prendergast, her children; Lisa Boland, John Prendergast and Karen McCarthy and her sons-in-law James Boland and John McCarthy. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren; James, Caitlin, Ryan and Claire Boland, John Patrick, Ciara, Dylan and Alana McCarthy. She will also be missed by her sister Alice and husband Joe Mogan (Pennsylvania, USA), her brother Tom Fox (Longford), sister-in-law Margaret Fox (UK) and countless nieces, nephews and extended family. She is predeceased by her sister Kathleen and husband James Cullum, her brother James Fox and her brother Tom's wife Mary Kate.

A celebration of Rose's life took place at the Pelham Funeral Home on Thursday, February 11. Mass followed at St Barnabas Church, Bronx NY on Friday, February 12 with her burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne NY. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the online condolence book on pelhamfuneral.com

Rev Fr Tom Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the USA, on Monday, February 15 of Rev Fr Tom Sheridan, Casper, Wyoming, USA and formerly of Drumcrow, Ballinagh. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, and Seamus, sisters Ann and Christina, Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Eaman, Charlie, Paddy, and Gerry, sisters Julia, and Madge, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in the USA on Monday, February 22 in Casper Wyoming. It will be live streamed. A link will be provided at the weekend.

Daniel Greene, Church View, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family, following a brave battle, on Wednesday, February 10 of Daniel Greene, Greenwood, Perth, Australia and formerly of Church View, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Pat. Sadly missed by his beloved mother Christine, Andy, sister Channon, loving partner Beth, grandmother Patsy Donlon, Shirley and Steve (Australia), aunts, uncles, cousins and extended Greene, Milner and Donlon families, as well as his many friends around the world. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements will follow.

If you would like to leave condolences for the family please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

