Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 8, 2021

Hubert (Hugh Francis) Flanagan, Ballyminion, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, January 5 of Hubert (Hugh Francis) Flanagan, Ballyminion, Longford Town, Longford. Hubert will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Ann, daughters Úna McManus and Eithne McCormack, sons Declan, Kevin and Fintan, sister Carmel Gaffney (Delvin), daughter-in-law Marie-Noëlle, sons-in-law John and Mark, grandchildren Siobhán, Cian, Oisín, Sean, Daire, Fabienne, Breyana and Tristan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Hubert’s Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday morning, January 8 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The funeral Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private, please. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Owen Corcoran, formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred, after a short illness, in the presence of his family at St George's Hospital, London, on Sunday, December 20, of Owen Corcoran (age 85), formerly of Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his baby son Eugene in 1968, his parents Owen and Mary Ann and brother John and sisters Annie and Bridgie. Owen will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife Lizzie, children Mary, Elizabeth, Michael & Claire. His cherished grandchildren, Kieran, Ryan, Amelia, Beth, Finn and William. He will be remembered by brother Jim and his sister Mary and family and friends in the UK, Eire & USA.

Owen was a gifted sportsman and represented Colmcille G.F.C in both the 1950 minor, and 1952 and 1958 senior championship winning Colmcille teams.

His funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Church Sutton Surrey on Thursday, January 21 at 9.30 am.The mass can be viewed live on the Holy family Sutton facebook page (holyfamilysutton.org.uk ) click on the facebook link for the live mass.

Elizabeth (Lily) Crowe (née Mee), Dromodbeg, Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, January 6 of Elizabeth (Lily) Crowe, (nee Mee) Dromodbeg, Dromod, Co Leitrim, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late George, predeceased by her grandsons Ian and Alan, loving mother to Grace, James, Linda, Shirley and George, much loved grandmother to David, Diane, Laura, Robert, Derek and Mark, sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Carmel, sons-in-law Gordon and David, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service in St Ann’s Church, Annaduff on Saturday, January 9 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Elizabeth’s Funeral will be private. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Elizabeth’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House strictly private. ‘Safe in the Arms of Jesus’.

Jill Cowan, Shannow, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness, on Monday, December 28 of Jill Cowan, Nova Ves 6, Lesany, Netvoice, 25744, Czech Republic and formerly of Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Dearly beloved partner and best friend of Martin, adored mother of Mia and Finn. Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, Edwin and Margaret, brothers Nigel (Fiona), Alan (Diane) sister Lynn and partner Michael. Remembered with love by her partner, daughter, son, parents, brothers, sister and her partner, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Removal from Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday, January 10 at 4.30pm via Ballinagh to the family home at Shannow. Jill`s funeral cortege will leave the family home on Monday, January 11 at 1.30 pm, arriving at St Patrick's Parish Church, Ballintemple for funeral service at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to cancer research c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan or any family member. House strictly private please. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Funeral service strictly private to family only. Those who are unable to attend the funeral due to Covid restrictions are welcome to pay their respects along the route are asked to observe social distancing guidelines or by using the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The Cowan family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time.

Teresa McLoughlin (née Noonan), Rooskey, Roscommon / Four-Mile-House, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Wednesday, January 6 of Teresa McLoughlin (nee Noonan), formerly of Cooltigue, Four-Mile House, Roscommon and Strokestown. Predeceased by her husband Artie and brothers Sean and Seamus. Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving brothers and sisters: Pattie, Rita, Michéal and Liam, her stepson Gerard, his wife Ann and their children, her sister-in-law Vonnie, and her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to government restrictions regarding COVID-19, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, on Friday, January 8 at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be placed in the Condolence Book below. The funeral mass may be viewed online by following the link http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html

Hugh Mulligan, Navan Road, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff of St. Gabriel’s Nursing Home, Raheny, on Tuesday, January 5 of Hugh Mulligan, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Arva, Cavan. Loving companion of the late Nancy. Sadly missed by Myra, Robert, Daniel, Helen, Sibéal, his sister Sr. Imelda, brother Joe, extended family, relatives and friends. At Rest.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section marked “condolences” on RIP.ie or on www.kirwans.ie

For livestreaming on Friday, January 8 at 10.30am please click on the following link: https://www.stpetersphibsboro.ie/live-stream-from-st-peters-church/

Maria (Mary) Smyth (née Olwill), Brookfield Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 4 of Maria (Mary) Smyth (née Olwill), Brookfield Avenue, Maynooth, Co Kildare and late of Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tomás, daughters Catherine and Eileen, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Oisín, Maria, Ryan and Ella, brothers Michael, Gerry, Norby and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Maria. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Maria's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, January 8 at 11am by going to www.maynoothparish.org

Maria's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence at approximately 10.15am on Friday morning and those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Noel Kiernan, Killafee, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his home in London, on Monday, January 4 of Noel Kiernan, Battersea, London and formerly of Killafee, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his late parents; William and Margaret and his brother Pat Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother; Gerry (Aughavas), sisters; Anne (Dublin) and Mary (Drumshanbo), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Noel’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Noel’s Funeral Mass will take place in London and a memorial mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy on the condolence section on RIP.ie.



Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo

The death occurred on Monday, December 29 of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia.

Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, our many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Our perfect little precious Poppy, too precious for this earth.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Rotunda Maternity Hospital, Dublin (Donate Here) or Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors or any family member.

For those who wish to send condolences to Poppy's family, they can do so in private HERE or by using the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Funeral Arrangements Later

