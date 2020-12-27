Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 27, 2020

Terence (Terry) Blessington, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Manor Nursing Home Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, December 27 of Terence (Terry) Blessington, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen McCann and Bridget Dillon and his brother Seamus. Terry will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael (Granard), Sisters Kathleen Dalton (London), Sheila O'Reilly (London), Deirdre McIntyre (Monaghan), Eileen Pitney (London), his brothers in law, sister in law, his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grand nieces, relatives and friends.May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral to take place in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Tuesday, December 29 at 11am. Terry's funeral cortege will travel via Terry's home in Pulladoey on route to St Joseph's Church, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to attend his funeral, but who can not due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



Moira Colfer (née Molloy), Mullingar, Westmeath / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity and courage surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, December 19 of Moira Colfer (née Molloy), Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Cloontagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joe. Beloved wife and best friend of Thomas, devoted mother to Kenneth, Elaine and Gillian and adored grandmother of Ellen, Alec and Emma. Moira will be greatly missed by her husband, son and daughters, sisters Catherine and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Una, sons-in-law Kevin and Niall, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May Moira Rest in Peace. In keeping with government guidelines in respect of public gatherings, Moira's funeral Mass will be held in private. A live webcam will be available to view the funeral Mass on www.mullingarparish.ie on Wednesday, December 30 at 11am. Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the Condolence page on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your kind consideration at this very sad time.

Kevin Patrick Keegan, Yonkers, New York, and formerly Bronx and Taghshinny, Co Longford



The death has occurred of Kevin Patrick Keegan, former Bronx resident and most recently of Yonkers, NY who passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, at the age of 73 after recovering from a heart attack earlier this year.

Kevin was born in Taghshinny, Co Longford Ireland on August 28, 1947 and moved to New York in 1966. Kevin worked for many years as a bartender in The Old Abbey and Keenan's Bar in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.He was also a well known doorman at 784 Park Avenue for Local 32BJ union for over 15 years. He was a proud American citizen and loved to travel to Ireland, the old country often.

Kevin will be terribly missed by his two daughters Lisa (Darren) and Laura whom he cherished and their mother, Phil as well as his three grandsons Lucas, Noah and Hunter who will miss their “Grampoodle” so much. Kevin was also a loving brother to his twin sister Bernadette; sisters, Olive, Josephine and Nancy; and brother, Eamon. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Edward and Annie and brothers, Patrick and Vincent Keegan. Kevin will be remembered by his family for his quick wit, his smirk and his love of horse racing. "We will see you at the track again soon, Dad. We love you."

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 28 at 10am at St. John-Visitation Parish- 3021 Kingsbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463. The family will be present on Sunday, December 27 from 2-6pm at Ruggiero & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Services - 732 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704 - (914)375-1400 - www.frswfh.com

Phyllis Reynolds, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 23 of Phyllis Reynolds, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh and late of Woodlawn, Crover, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by her sister Lucy, nephews, niece, family circle, friends and neighbours. At Rest.

Private Funeral Service and Burial on Monday, December 28 in St Bride's Church, Mountnugent at 1pm. Messages of sympathy for the family can be left in the online condolence section on RIP.ie.

Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 23 of Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his mother Rosie and sisters Esther and Rosaline. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noeleen and Teresa and his brothers Sean, Harry, Noel, Aidan, Michael, Paul and Ronnie, nieces and nephews and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, December 28 in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining Mohill New Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed.

Please note that Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

