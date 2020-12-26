Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 26, 2020

Kevin Patrick Keegan, Yonkers, New York, and formerly Bronx and Taghshinny, Co Longford



The death has occurred of Kevin Patrick Keegan, former Bronx resident and most recently of Yonkers, NY who passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, at the age of 73 after recovering from a heart attack earlier this year.

Kevin was born in Taghshinny, Co Longford Ireland on August 28, 1947 and moved to New York in 1966. Kevin worked for many years as a bartender in The Old Abbey and Keenan's Bar in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.He was also a well known doorman at 784 Park Avenue for Local 32BJ union for over 15 years. He was a proud American citizen and loved to travel to Ireland, the old country often.

Kevin will be terribly missed by his two daughters Lisa (Darren) and Laura whom he cherished and their mother, Phil as well as his three grandsons Lucas, Noah and Hunter who will miss their “Grampoodle” so much. Kevin was also a loving brother to his twin sister Bernadette; sisters, Olive, Josephine and Nancy; and brother, Eamon. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Edward and Annie and brothers, Patrick and Vincent Keegan. Kevin will be remembered by his family for his quick wit, his smirk and his love of horse racing. "We will see you at the track again soon, Dad. We love you."

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 28 at 10am at St. John-Visitation Parish- 3021 Kingsbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463. The family will be present on Sunday, December 27 from 2-6pm at Ruggiero & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Services - 732 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704 - (914)375-1400 - www.frswfh.com

Phyllis Reynolds, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 23 of Phyllis Reynolds, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh and late of Woodlawn, Crover, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by her sister Lucy, nephews, niece, family circle, friends and neighbours. At Rest.

Private Funeral Service and Burial on Monday, December 28 in St Bride's Church, Mountnugent at 1pm. Messages of sympathy for the family can be left in the online condolence section on RIP.ie.

Mary (May) McCaughey (née Denning), Farrangarve, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, in Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, December 23 of Mary (May) McCaughey (née Denning), Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan and formerly of Billis, Virginia. Predeceased by her husband Francis J McCaughey, parents Michael and Annie Denning, Dessie and sister-in-law Maura. Sadly missed by her daughter Fidelma (Leech), son Francis, son-in-law Graeme and grandson Alan, brothers Michael, Sean and Brendan, sisters-in-law Ann and Kathleen, nephews and nieces, Fiona, Ronan, Dara and Claire. Bernadette, John, Damien and Paul, Raymond and Garry relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home on Thursday, December 24 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from Lakelands Funeral Home on Saturday, December 26 at 11.15am to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, Funeral Service will be restricted to family members only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed through the live stream link: https://vimeo.com/494403050

For those unable to attend the funeral due to current restrictions, please leave a message of condolence, if you so wish in the section on RIP.ie.

Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 23 of Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his mother Rosie and sisters Esther and Rosaline. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noeleen and Teresa and his brothers Sean, Harry, Noel, Aidan, Michael, Paul and Ronnie, nieces and nephews and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, December 28 in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining Mohill New Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed.

Please note that Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

