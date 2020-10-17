Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 17, 2020

Patsy Brady (née Dennigan), Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, October 16 of Patsy Brady (née Dennigan), Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Hugh. Deeply regretted by her children, Eric, John, Orla, Daragh and Alan, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Kitty and Theresa. relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 18 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your consideration and support at this time.



Mary Ann Cronogue, Mary Street, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Thursday, October 15 of Mary Ann Cronogue, Mary Street, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her brother John (New York). Deeply regretted by her sister Ellen O'Donnell (New York), nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Remains will arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 11am Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 17 followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only.

Sean Archbold, 5 St Patrick's Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 15 of Sean Archbold, 5 St Patrick's Terrace, Granard, Longford. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving son Patrick, parents Gerry and Maeve, sisters Paula, Sharon, Anne, Eimer and Niamh, brother Kevin, brother-in-law, his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May Sean Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place for Sean. Sean's family would like to thank you for your thoughts and understanding at this difficult time.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Mary Tiernan (née McGarahan), Cornagher, Cloone, Leitrim / Drumreilly, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 14 of Mary Tiernan (née McGarahan), Cornagher, Cloone, Leitrim and formerly of Drumlea, Drumreilly, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents; Patrick and Catherine, her husband; John and brother; Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family her daughters; Catherine, Josephine and Teresa, sons-in-law; Enda, Willie and Paudge, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law; Marie, niece; Julie, nephew; Neil, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mary will lie in repose at her residence with Funeral on Saturday, October 17 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mary’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Bartle (Batty) Hennessy, Tonashammer, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Friday, October 16 of Bartle (Batty) Hennessy, Tonashammer, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Bernie. Deeply regretted by his son David, daughter Eithne, brother Patsy (Edinburgh) and his sister Julie (London), brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bartle Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, Bartle's Funeral Mass will take place in St Feichin's Church, Fore, on Sunday, October 18 at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown.

Condolences may be expressed by using the condolence tab on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your consideration at this sad time.

Patrick (Paddy) Moffitt, Toomona, Tulsk, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, October 15 of Patrick (Paddy) Moffitt, Toomona House, Tulsk, Castlerea, County Roscommon and formerly Willsgrove, Ballintubber. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Ita, sons Joseph (New Ross) and Fergus (Tulsk) and sister Carmel (Newtownforbes), daughter-in-law Triona, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many good friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Paddy's Funeral Mass will arrive at St Eithne & Fidelma Church, Tulsk, on Monday morning, October 19 at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Please note that government guidelines will apply at all times.

Ciaran Duffy, Corry, Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his wife Lynne and wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield, on Monday, October 12 of Ciaran Duffy, Chapel en le Frith, High Peak, Derbyshire and formerly of Corry, Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his infant son Nathan and his father Jimmy. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, wife Lynne, his treasured children Niamh and Lorna, mother Alice, brother David, sisters Yvonne and Sinead, brothers-in-law Neil, Carlos, and Sean, sister-in-law Annemarie, his nieces and nephews Adam, Jessica, Lara, Dara, Rian and Caelan, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Private funeral to be held at a later date in Chapel en le Frith.

The family appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Those who would like to leave their personal messages can do so on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

