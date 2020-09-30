Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 1, 2020

Bernie McDonnell (née Farrell), Vicarstown, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, September 30 of Bernie McDonnell (née Farrell), Vicarstown, Carrickboy, Longford and formerly Emper. She is predeceased by her mother Gretta (Babby) and daughter Nicola. Bernie will be forever missed by her loving family, husband Paddy-Joe, son Patrick, daughters Sharon, Aisling, Natasha and Tara, sons-in-law Derek Derek, Ricky and Noel, daughter-in-law Trina, grandchildren Nathan, Shannon, Josh, Keelan, Nicole, Madison, Brooke, Dywane, Abigail, Caden, Braxten, Noah, Ruby, Tia and Demi, sister Teasy, brothers-in-law Michael and James, sisters-in-law, Bridget, Kathleen, Martina, Alice, Kathleen and Phylis, cousins, neighbours and her many good friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love. Rest in Peace Bernie.

Reposing in her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Derek Doherty's home in Vicarstown, on Friday, October 2 from 3pm until 7pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, and please wear a face covering.

Funeral mass on Saturday, October 3 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan, followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. (Funeral mass is restricted to 50 people only). Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Longford Palliative Care Team, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bernie's family would like to thank the staff of the Oncology ward in St James's Hospital, Colehill district nurse, Longford Palliative Care Team, neighbours and good friends for all their help and support. To leave a condolence message for Bernie's family, please use the link on RIP.ie.

Tom Crehan, Ballyrehan, Ballinalee, Longford, N39 V2H5 / Gort, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, September 30 of Tom Crehan, Ballyrehan, Ballinalee, Longford, N39 V2H5 / Gort, Galway. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Rose, sons Thomas and Desmond, daughters Maria and Jackie, grandsons William and Daniel, sisters Brigid and Celia, son-in-law Steve, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephews and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, October 3, arriving at St Mary's Church, Granard, for 12 noon funeral mass. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. In keeping with government Covid 19 regulations the funeral mass will be confined to family and close friends. For those wishing to attend but cannot do so due to restrictions, you are welcome to leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative of Care, Regional Hospital, Mullingar, c/o Masterson's Funeral Directors or any family member. The family would like to thank you in advance.

If you wish to view the funeral mass click on the following link;

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-marys-church-granard

David P Ross, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in New York, on Tuesday, September 22 of David P Ross, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his father Barney and his brother Gerard. Deeply regretted by his mother Nancy, brothers Brian and Paul, sister Lil, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro on Sunday, October 4 at 2pm, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.



John (Sean) Nevin, 6 Plunkett Avenue, Boyle, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Monday, September 28 of John (Sean) Nevin, 6 Plunkett Avenue, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Congress Terrace, Longford, Co. Longford. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (nee Burke). John will be sadly missed by his loving children Rory, Mary, John, Tina, Oliver and Mark, grandchildren and great-grandson, his brothers Gerry and Mattie, sons and daughters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

John's remains will arrive to St Joseph's Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon Thursday, October 1, with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid-19, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and friends only. Face masks must be worn in Church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon and Mayo Hospice, care of Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live by logging on to St Joseph's Church Webcam. Messages of sympathy can be left on RIP.ie.

David McKeown, No 1 RockHouse, Rock Square, Castle St., Castlebar, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Castlebar General Hospital, on Saturday, September 26 of David McKeown, No 1 RockHouse, Rock Square, Castle St., Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of St Michael's Road, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth. David will be remembered by his brother Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, neighbours and friends, in Longford and Castlebar. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts, Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, October 1, from 6pm until 7pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, there will be no handshaking and please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 2, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. (Funeral Mass restricted to 50 people only). To leave a message, please use the link on RIP.ie.

Bernard (Bernie) Murray, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, after a long illness bravely borne, on Saturday, September 26 of Bernard (Bernie) Murray, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford (Former member of 17th Bn. and 4th Motor Sqn.).

Predeceased by his parents and his twin children. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Brian, Paul and Charlie and his partner Marie, grandchildren Dylan and Conor, sisters Mary, Caroline and Jackie and brother Peter, brothers-in-law Richard, Jim, Michael and Chris, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Masie, Martina and Christine, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Bernie’s Funeral Cortege will depart from his home at Bannon Terrace on Thursday, October 1 at 10:30am, to arrive at Saint Mel’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11:00am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Funeral Mass will be restricted to Family and very close friends – Limited to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com

Those who would like to attend but cannot do so, due to these restrictions may leave a personal message below in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit, Tullamore Regional Hospital, C/O Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Athlone Road or any family member.

Kathleen Sweeney, Broucklagh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 27 of Kathleen Sweeney, Broucklagh, Drumlish, Longford and formerly Birmingham, England. She is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary Ellen. Kathleen will be forever missed with love by her family, her husband and life-long friend Michael, sons Michael, Liam, Dermot, Patrick and Brendan, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law Dawn and Joanna, her adored grandchildren Mikey, Tomás, Eoín, Cormac and Eleonor̃e, brother Pat-Joe, sisters Patrica, Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law,nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland, Birmingham and London.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Kathleen.

Due to government guidelines, Kathleen will repose at home on Wednesday, September 30 from 4pm until 6pm for family and close friends only please. (House is private outside of reposing time). Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 1 at 12 noon, in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people only). Family flowers only, donations if desired, to The Dementia - Alzheimer Society of Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kathleen's family would like to thank you all for your support and understanding at this difficult time. To leave a condolence message, use the link on RIP.ie.

David Augustine Cox, Tawnyeely, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Monday, September 28 of David Augustine Cox, husband of Mary (nee Moran) of Tawnyeely, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary and sister-in-law Mary. Remembered by his daughter Catriona and son Michael, his uncle Bernie Joe, his brothers Bernard and Jarlath, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, October 1 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Cemetery restricted to family only, please. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be private to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable to do so, are asked to post their personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.



Patrick (Paddy) Brady, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his devoted family and in his 95th year, on Tuesday, September 29 of Patrick (Paddy) Brady, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Mary Rose, brother Eddie, sisters May and Betty. Beloved father of Joe and father-in-law of Breda. Treasured by his grandchildren; Gary, Laura, Paul and Mark, his sister Bridie McGuire (Sallaghan) nieces, nephews, relatives, close neighbours & many friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Paddy's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortége will depart from his son Joe's home in Loch Gowna, on Thursday, October 1 to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be broadcast live on www.irishwebtv.com. Those wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of Cavan Palliative Care.



Philip (Phil) Brady, Killakeen, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Tuesday, September 29 of Philip (Phil) Brady, Killakeen, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck, Cavan. Predeceased by his sisters Gretta, Bridget and brother John. Sadly missed by his sister Anna Dunne USA and brother Noel USA, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy, on Wednesday evening, September 30 from 6.30pm to 8pm (Please adhere to social distancing). Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 1 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ballynarry. Interment afterwards in Mullahoran Cemetery. Due to the government and H.S.E. guidelines Phil's Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

