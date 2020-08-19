Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - evening

Thomas Casey, Ardandra, Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, July 30 of Thomas Casey, Ardandra, Legan, Longford and London. Deeply regretted by his wife Kim, his son Rhonan and daughter Roisin, his family and wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Thomas's Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Legan, on Saturday, August 22 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery. Thomas's funeral will be for family only, in accordance with the current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Messages for the family can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time.

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 19 of Mary Sirr (née Yorke), Fox Lodge, Kilbrennal, Killenaule, Thurles, Co Tipperary and formerly Longford and Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Páraic and brother Brendan. Deeply regretted by her son Lorcan and daughter Aoife, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Daniel and Megan, sisters Nuala and Evelyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Thursday, August 20 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Killenaule on Friday morning. August 21 at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines regarding Social distancing and face coverings. Please feel free to leave a message of sympathy in the Condolence book on RIP.ie.

The death occurred, peacefully, in Beechfield Nursing Home, Shankill in the loving care of the staff, after a long illness very bravely borne, on Monday, August 17 of Cecilia McGarry (née Donegan), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford. Preceded by her husband Jim and son Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons James & Peter, daughter Aileen, sister Lilly, daughters-in-law, Mairead, Vivian and Louise, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Alice, Sarah-Louise, Laura, James, Daniel and Zac, her great-granddaughter Clea, her nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass will take place this Thursday, August 20 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 12 noon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

