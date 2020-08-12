Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 13, 2020

Michael (Padraig) O'Reilly, Killydoon, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred on Friday, August 7 of Michael (Padraig) O'Reilly of Ridgewood, Queens, New York and Killydoon, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Edward, sister in law Nuala (Killydoon) and brother in law Michael (Ardagh). Padraig will be sadly missed by his son Gene, brothers Bernie (London), Ollie (Killydoon), sister Eibhlin (Ardagh), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, his circle of friends in New York, cousins, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from the home of his brother Ollie on Saturday, August 15 arriving at St Joseph's Church, Loughduff, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and Public Health Guidelines Padraig's Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends only. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. Padraig's family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Elizabeth Mulledy (née O'Neill), Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Monday, August 10 of Elizabeth Mulledy (née O'Neill), Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Eilish. Beloved wife of Danny, loving mother of daughters Lisa, Hillary, Ursula and Deirdre, sons Darren, Tony and Bryan. Devoted grandmother of Beth, Ross, Gemma, Stephen, Seán, Mary, Rían, Donnacha, Lochlann, Daniel, Ryan, Corbyn, Brónagh, Emmet, Emily and Sophie. Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers Marie, Anne, Danny, Angela, Thomas, Joanna and Sara, sons-in-law Anthony, Nicholas, Christopher and Owen, daughter-in-law Laura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

House is strictly family only. In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately. Burial afterwards in Shrule graveyard. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message by clicking on the condolences section on RIP.ie. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, Longford branch.



Mary Flood (née McGovern), Leganomer, Aughavas, Leitrim / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence in her 105th year, on Tuesday, August 11 of Mary (Ria) Flood neé McGovern, Leganomer, Aughavas and formerly of Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband; James, and her grandson; Aidan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Michael and Jack (Florida) and her daughter; Sr Kathleen (Edgeworthstown), daughters-in-law, Philomena and Liz, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Mary will lie in repose at her residence and is strictly for family only. Mary’s funeral cortege will leave her residence at 12.30pm on Thursday, August 13 to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas for family funeral at 1pm followed by burial to Aughavas new cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to due to Covid restrictions can leave a message in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. House Private and family flowers only please.

Paddy Farrell, London and formerly Greenview, Ballymahon Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred in London last week of Paddy Farrell, formerly of Greenview, Ballymahon Road in Edgeworthstown.

Paddy had spent many years in England, emigrating nearly 60 years ago, but he never lost touch with his roots and he was a frequent visitor to his hometown, keeping in touch with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Pam, daughters Treacy and Joanne, son in law, grandchildren Jamie and Calum, and twin sister Beenie Burrett.

