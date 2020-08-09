Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 9, 2020

Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the absolute loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, August 8 of Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his wife Lilly. Loving father of Bridget, Catherine, Michael, Peter, Dominic, Annie and Baz. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Michael will repose at the home of his daughter Bridget and son in law John, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co Longford (N39 H761) on Monday, August 10 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, August 11 (via Drumard) to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, for funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Michael’s funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends, anyone wishing to leave a condolence or a personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.

Liam Fitzgerald, Ashley Lawns, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Tralee, Kerry / Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 77th year, in the tender loving care of his family at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, August 7 of Liam Fitzgerald, Ashley Lawns, Frenchpark, Roscommon, late of Fairymount and Tralee, Co Kerry and Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Gerald, he will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his daughter Kirsten, son-in-law Frank grandchildren Eoin and Rachel, his brother Tommy and sister Ann, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Liam will lie in repose in The Gibbons Funeral Home Ballinagare, on Sunday evening, August 9 (private to family and close friends only please) from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Asicus' Church Frenchpark arriving at 7:30pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, August 10 at noon (private to family and close friends only please) with burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery, Co Longford arriving at 2pm approximately.

Condolences for the late Liam Fitzgerald may be left in private HERE

Tony Adams, Garrysallagh, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 8 of Tony Adams, Garrysallagh, Mountnugent, Co Cavan (formerly of The Department of Agriculture). Tony will be reunited with his recently deceased son Mark and sister Mary (USA). Deeply regretted by his wife Elizabeth, daughters Ruth, Louise and Suzanne, sons Charles and Joseph, brother Paddy, sister Phillipa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family home in Garrysallagh. House strictly private, please. Removal on Monday, August 10 to St Bridget's Church Mountnugent, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society Cavan Branch c/o Briody's Funeral Directors or any family member. Due to the current Government and HSE advice, Tony's Funeral will be private to family. For those who cannot attend, a message of sympathy may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie