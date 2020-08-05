Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Josephine Sheridan (née McCabe), Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Wednesday, August 5 of Josephine Sheridan (née McCabe), Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John T. Sadly missed by her loving children Packie, Terry, John V. Mary Margaret, Bridget, Anne, Gerard, Josephine and Thomas, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from her home on Friday morning, August 7 arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran for Funeral Mass at 11am. ( Mass can be viewed on Patrick Hughes facebook page. ) Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and house is private.

Messages of sympathy can be left by clicking on the condolence section below. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Castlemanor residence comfort fund c/o the undertaker or any family member.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time

Maureen Lee, Gort Mhaoilir, Athenry, Galway / Ballybane, Galway / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home as she wished in the loving care of her family; Benny, Jackie, Dee, Aidan, Edward and Elaine, together with her partner Alec and devoted sisters Liz and Ann, on Sunday, August 2 of Maureen Lee, Gort Mhaoilir, Athenry, Galway and formerly Clareview Park, Ballybane and Marian Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, her partner, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandson, the extended family and friends.

Reposing at home in Athenry on Tuesday, August 4 from 6-8pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, on Wednesday, August 5 to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral after Mass to Forgney Cemetery, Ballymahon. Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Maureen to the Galway Hospice.

Please visit St Mary’s Parish website for up to date guidance on attending the church for Mass. The Mass can be viewed live by clicking the Parish Webcam facility. If you are attending the Funeral reposing, Requiem Mass and or the interment, please follow social distancing guidelines to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Please refrain from physical contact and keep six feet apart. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions are invited to leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

"If every tiny flower wanted to be a rose, Spring would lose its loveliness"

May Maureen's kind and gentle soul rest in peace and may she be reunited with her loved ones.



Maureen Flood (née Costello), Clonmore, Lismacaffrey, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, August 2 of Maureen Flood (née Costello), Clonmore, Lismacaffrey, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughters Bernadette, Margaret, Frances and Eleanor, grandchildren Aoife, Mia, Ciara, Ronan and Pierce, sons-in-law, relatives and friends. May Maureen rest in peace.

Reposing at her home at Clonmore, Lismacaffrey, on Tuesday, August 4 from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, August 5 to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by removal thereafter to the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for final prayers. Family flowers only. House private on Wednesday morning, August 5 please. donations, if desired, to the Friends of St Luke’s c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors.

All arrangements are subject to compliance with Government Covid-19 guidelines. Messages of sympathy can be left at the condolences link on RIP.ie. We thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.



John O'Shaughnessy, Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness bravely borne, on Sunday, August 2 of John O'Shaughnessy, Ballyleague, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Phyllis, much loved Dad to Deirdre, Sinéad, Aisling and Seán and devoted grandad to Ella and Emily. He will be very sadly missed by his family, sister Marian, brother Jim, sons-in-law Alan and Laurent, daughter-in-law Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May John rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow current government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, John’s funeral will be private to family and close friends only please. The funeral cortege will depart from the family home in Ballyleague on Wednesday morning, August 5 at 10.40am arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. For those who wish to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The O’Shaughnessy family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Dave Farrington, Coolbawn, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan / Castleknock, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Christopher's Hospice, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 1 of Dave Farrington, Coolbawn, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Castleknock, Co Dublin. Beloved husband of Gerardine and dear father of Kevin and Hannah (McCormack), treasured grandad to Carl, Aoife, Niamh, Michael and Rosie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, mother Norma, son in law Michael, daughter in law, Aisling, brother Steve, sister Sue, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Service of thanksgiving for Dave's life on Thursday, August 6 at 12 noon at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Due to government and HSE regulations, Dave's funeral service and cremation will be restricted to family only, please. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

