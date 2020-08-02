Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 3, 2020

Thomas Mulligan, Larkfield, Dring, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, July 26 of Thomas David Mulligan, Woodlawn, Bronx, New York and formerly Larkfield Dring Co Longford. He was 39 years old.

Thomas was born to Thomas and Rose Mulligan of Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford. He was raised in Mullinalaghta, Co Longford where he attended St Columba's National School and Ardscoil Phadraig, Granard.Thomas loved playing rugby & gaelic football. He also received medals for draughts while attending secondary school. He then began working in forestry in Ireland. He loved his job, but Tom had bigger plans and moved to the Bronx, New York in August 2001. He lived in Woodlawn while starting a career as a carpenter. After working for various construction companies he joined local 18A and most recently local 79.In 2006 Tom met the love of his life, Tara Kenneally and they married in 2012. In his spare time, Tom loved to play pool, darts, listen to music, travel with his wife exploring various food offerings & bringing to life his wife's ideas for their home.

Tom will be remembered as a big hearted, hardworking gentleman. He was caring, generous and had a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his wife Tara, his mother Rose, his brother Sean, his sisters Rosaleen and Teresa, his nephews , nieces, in-law's, family and friends. He is predeceased by his father Thomas and his brother Vincent.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Pelham Funeral Home, 64 Lincoln Ave Pelham, NY 10803 Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Barnabas Church 409 E. 241 St Bronx, NY 10470 at 9:30am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Cremation will be private.

A memorial mass will be held for Thomas in St Columba’s Church, Mullinalaghta at a later date. In accordance with Government Covid 19 guidelines, the family home is private please. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Dave Farrington, Coolbawn, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan / Castleknock, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Christopher's Hospice, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 1 of Dave Farrington, Coolbawn, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Castleknock, Co Dublin. Beloved husband of Gerardine and dear father of Kevin and Hannah (McCormack), treasured grandad to Carl, Aoife, Niamh, Michael and Rosie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, mother Norma, son in law Michael, daughter in law, Aisling, brother Steve, sister Sue, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Service of thanksgiving for Dave's life on Thursday, August 6 at 12 noon at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Due to government and HSE regulations, Dave's funeral service and cremation will be restricted to family only, please. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

Michael Reynolds, Bohey, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital after a short illness, on Saturday, August 1 of Michael Reynolds, Bohey, Drumlish, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael will be removed to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for funeral mass at 12 noon on Monday, August 3. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, funeral mass is restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to may leave their condolences on RIP.ie.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ciúin Suite Palliative Care Unit, Mullingar General Hospital care of Sean Whitney, Funeral Directors, Drumlish.

