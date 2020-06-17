Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

John (Johnnie) Quinn, Greagh, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, June 16 of John (Johnnie) Quinn, Greagh, Drumlish, Longford. Johnnie will be forever missed by his loving wife Brigid, daughters Grace and Louise, son Darren, son-in-law Seamus McEvoy, grandson Rohan, sisters Mona (Davis) and Peggie (Wilkinson) (England), niece and nephews, extended family, great neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Johnnie will repose privately at his home this Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18. Family funeral Mass on Friday, June 19 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Extended family and friends will be able to listen to the Mass on the church grounds. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to friendsofstlukes.ie.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Laurel Lodge for the care they have shown Johnnie and the welcome extended to his family over the past few months.

Charles (Charlie) Campbell, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, June 15 of Charles (Charlie) Campbell, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Tully House, Carrickboy, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Kitty. Charlie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sister Charlotte, brothers David and Sandy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, residents and staff at Ashford House, Longford. "Safe in the arms of Jesus."

Charlie’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, June 18 in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford at 2pm, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Dolan, Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at the age of 94 years, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 14 of John Dolan, Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford and formerly of Aughawillan, Co Leitrim and New York. Predeceased by his loving wife Angela and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his daughters Laura (Murphy) and Adrianne (Mulhall), sons Peter and John, sons-in-law Stephen and Michael, daughters-in-law Cynthia and Amy, grandchildren Tara, Alexandra, Pippa, John, Liam and Aoife. Niece Mary (Flanagan). Sadly missed by his brother Rev Fr Peter (Florida), relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Removal from his residence on Thursday, June 18 arriving at St Mary's Church Legga arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Due to Government Covid-19 regulations, John’s repose, funeral and burial will be private. The family appreciates your understanding and support on this sad occasion. A Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date. You are invited to add your messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Tom Nee, Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Sunday, June 14 of Tom Nee, Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford. Burial will take place in Cashel graveyard on Wednesday, June 17 at 1pm.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Tom’s funeral will take place privately. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Noel Gormley, Kinvara, Galway / Athenry, Galway / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, June 14 of Noel Gormley, Kinvara and Northgate Street, Athenry, Co Galway and Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia (Pat), daughters Fiona and Claire: son-in-law Colm, Claire’s partner Charles: treasured grandchildren Oisín and Niall: brothers, sisters, brother-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private reposing for family on Wednesday, June 17 in Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry, followed by removal at 1pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Those who cannot attend the funeral, due to current restrictions, may leave a message of sympathy in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. May he Rest In Peace.



Bro Augustine (Pat) McCormack MI, Killucan, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, in the loving care of his sister Teresa, the Nursing Centre staff and his religious community, on Monday, June 15 of Bro Augustine (Pat) McCormack MI (Order of St Camillus), Killucan, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Bro Augustine was a few days short of his 95th birthday. Bro Augustine, or Gussie, as he was affectionately known to one and all, is predeceased by his parents and his nine brothers and sisters. He will be sorely missed by his beloved sister Teresa, his religious community, numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends throughout the country.

In compliance with current Government guidelines Augustine’s funeral Mass will be for immediate family only and will take place at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel at 12noon on Wednesday, June 17. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The service will be streamed online & maybe viewed on the following link http://www.churchservices.tv/killucan

Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Peggy Nolan (née Kiernan), Churchfield, Knock, Mayo / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, June 15 of Peggy Nolan (née Kiernan), Churchfield, Knock, Mayo and formerly Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford and Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Chris and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick (Pakie Joe), sisters-in-law Patricia and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, her husband's nephews and nieces, her many first cousins, relatives, neighbours, great carers and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, June 17 from 2pm. Removal on Thursday, June 18 to the Church of St John The Baptist, Knock, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to HSE & government guidelines Peggy's funeral Mass will be private and confined to family only. The funeral mass can be viewed online at www.knockshrine.ie

Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie.



Ryan Briody, Castlegrove, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, June 12 of Ryan (‘The Red’) Briody, Castlegrove, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Breda, devoted sister Shaunna, his father Sean, John, aunts, uncles, cousins and all his friends. May Ryan rest in peace.

In compliance with current Government guidelines, Ryan’s funeral Mass will be for immediate family only, and will take place at the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, on Wednesday, June 17 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Condolences may be expressed to the family via the Condolence Book icon on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your consideration at this sad time.

Mary Elizabeth Tobin (née McGarry), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 95th Year in the loving care of the Northwest Hospice Sligo, on Tuesday, June 16 of Mary Elizabeth Tobin (née McGarry), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack and brother Jody McGarry and all deceased brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by Yvonne and family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 18 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for the family in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie.

