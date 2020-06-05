Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 5, 2020

Frank Byrne, Creenagh, Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff and nurses of Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Thursday, June 4 of Frank Byrne, Creenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Rosie, brothers; John Patrick (Cornakelly), Denis (Dublin), Mike Joe and Tommy (USA), sisters; Kathleen (Cork), Gretta, Rose and Patricia (USA), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Frank Rest in Peace.

In compliance with Government and HSE Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Frank's mass and burial will be strictly private to family members only. Frank's funeral mass will take place at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes on, Saturday, June 6, at 12 noon followed by burial to St Colmcille's Church Cemetery, Aughnacliffe.

A celebration of Frank's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family below in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie if you so wish. The family are grateful for your cooperation in this regard. House strictly private at all times please.

John Mulligan, Beaghbeg, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Thursday, June 4 of John Mulligan, Beaghbeg, Carrigallen, Leitrim, former Garda Sergeant. Dearly missed by his loving wife Christina, daughters Carmel, Tina, Pauline and Nicola, sons-in-law, partner Liam, Caoimhin, Harold and Michael, grandchildren Ciara, Conor, Paraic, Emer, Thomas, Olivia, Shaun, Harry, Charlie and Amelia, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and community of friends. With sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Cavan General Hospital and Beaumont for the terrific care over the last week. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral Mass, for family only, will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, with private burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online from 11am on Saturday at https://churchtv.ie/st-marys-carrigallen.html

Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date.

James (Seamus) Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford / Athenry, Galway

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Kilcolgan Nursing Home, on Monday, June 1 of James (Seamus) Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford / Athenry, Galway. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala (Gort na Ri, Athenry), his daughters Catherine (Tuam), Fionnuala (Athenry) and Sarah-Anne (Corrandulla), his sons-in-law Tony, Robert, Brian and Mike, his beloved grandchildren Grainne, Deirdre, Calia, Caelin, Derrin, EnLe, Danny, James, Alison and Rachel, his nine sisters and seven brothers, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Colmcille's Church, Colmcille, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford on Friday, June 5 at 11:45am at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on http://funeralslive.ie/james-seamus-creegan/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. May he Rest In Peace.

Daniel (Dan) Guiney, 3 Tower View, Strokestown, Roscommon / Cabra, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Tuesday, June 2 of Daniel (Dan) Guiney, 3 Tower View, Strokestown, Roscommon / Cabra, Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, nieces, especially Elaine, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Friday, June 5. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.

Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Monkstown, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the hands of the excellent nursing staff at Blackrock Hospice, on Tuesday, June 2 of Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Seapoint, Co Dublin, formerly Raheny, Dublin 5 and Gowna, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Caroline, truly wonderful father to Barry and Shane, and brother to the late Brendan. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers (Paddy, Charlie, Benny, Martin & Sylvie), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the exceptional care staff at Rehab Group, extended family and wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace. ‘He’ll be sorely missed but happily remembered’.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place. The hearse will be passing Seapoint Avenue at approximately 9.40am on Monday, June 8. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to recent restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences Section’ on www.RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie