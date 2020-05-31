Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 31, 2020

Michael Carroll, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, May 30 of Michael Carroll, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters, Brenda, Michelle, Claire and Cathy, grandchildren Ellen, Mathew, Freya, Finn, Oisin and Maisie, sons in law Donal, Campbell & Ben, bothers Sean & Vincent, sisters Margaret and Elizabeth, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael’s funeral Mass will take place privately on Monday, June 1 at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, followed by burial in Clonbonny Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

John Harte, Aughnavalley, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred, tragically, following an accident at his farm, on Thursday, May 28 of John Harte, Aughnavalley, Colehill, Longford and formerly of Corboy, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by his parents Eamonn and Helen Harte, John’s passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura (nee Kenny) and his daughters Marie, Sarah, Clare and Edel; his daughter's partners Andrew, John and Tom; his brothers Brendan, Kevin, Dermot, Michael, Paul; his sisters Helen, Anne, Geraldine Cullen and Mary Morrissey. John will be dearly missed by his wide circle of friends in the ploughing, vintage and farming communities, his neighbours, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family respectfully requests that the house remain private. There will be a time to honour John’s memory in a more fitting way in the future. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association or the Irish Cancer Society. Please feel free to sign the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Elizabeth (Lita) Nevin (née McGrath), Richfort, Ardagh, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Friday, May 29 of Elizabeth (Lita) Nevin (née McGrath), Richfort, Ardagh, Longford and formerly Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her devoted husband John (Eamon), she will be deeply mourned and sadly missed by her heartbroken family; daughter Aoife, son-in-law Greg, brothers Pat and Micheal, sisters Pauline, Anne, Cait, Martha, and Philly, close companion Richard, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Please note, that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Lita’s funeral Mass will take place in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Athlone, on Wednesday morning, June 3 at 11am, but will be private to family only. We suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Lita’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 11am on churchservices.tv/athlone

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland.

Annette Mulryann-Walsh, Corbo, Kilrooskey, Roscommon / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Thursday, May 28 of Annette Mulryann-Walsh, Corbo, Kilrooskey, Roscommon and formerly of Barne, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her sister Moira and father Jimmy. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken partner Micheal Walsh, sons John, Stephen, Darragh, TJ and Bobby, daughters Jodie and Stacey, mother Teresa, brother Martin, mother-in-law Mary, sisters-in-law Martina and Georgina, brother-in-law Seamus, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Annette rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Annette’s funeral will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane on Monday, June 1 at 12 noon but will be private to family only. We suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The funeral cortege will depart her home in Corbo prior to the Mass and her burial will take place after Mass in the Church grounds.



Desmond (Des) Cummins, Market Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, May 29 of Desmond (Des) Cummins, of Simon Cummins & Sons Ltd, Market Street, Granard, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his daughter Averil (Toronto); sons Desmond (Dublin) and Paul (Australia); their mother Pauline; daughters-in-law Aoife and Rebecca; grandchildren Ciaran, Isabella, Matilda and Harvey; brother Simon; sisters Grainne, Mona and Freida; nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and carers. Rest In Peace.

In keeping with Government advice regarding social gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 31 at 11:30am in St Mary's Church, Granard, which will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard with burial afterwards in St Kilian’s Cemetery, Mullagh, Co Cavan. House private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Longford Hospice Home Care. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolences link on RIP.ie.



Angela Davis, St Patrick's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, May 28 of Angela Davis, St Patrick's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford, retired public health nurse. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Margaret, brothers Aidan and Philip and by her sister Maura McCann.

Angela will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sisters Caitlín Russell (U.S.A.), Ita Donlon (Longford) and Dympna Gill (Longford), brother Kevin (Cork), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Angela’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 31 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 1pm, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. A memorial service in celebration of Angela’s life will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs (www.guidedogs.ie) or c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. Houses private please.

John Padian, Ardikillan, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, and previously in the loving care of all the staff at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, in his 90th year, on Saturday, May 30 of John Padian, Ardikillan, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 1 in the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, with burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to the current situation regarding Covid 19/Coronavirus, John's funeral mass is private to family and friends. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.



Catherine (Kitty) McIntyre (née Sheridan), Belper, Tara, Meath / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, May 29 of Catherine (Kitty) McIntyre (née Sheridan), Belper, Tara, Meath and formerly Kilcogy & Behey, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her father James, mother Lizzy, brother Bart and sister-in-law Breda.

Kitty will be very sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, sons Ultan, Gerard & Fergal, daughters Sinead, Briody (Cavan) & Eimear McGoona (Killeen) ,grandchildren Cathal, Liam, Cian, Padraig, Lorna, Ciara, Jason, Aimee, Amber, Kara, Alannah, Bethanne, Katie-Mae, Kalon & Arielle, sister Mary Kiernan (Denn), brothers Seamus (Ross Cross), Pat (Kilcogy) & Donal (Kilcogy), sisters-in-law Julia, Carmel & Bridie, sons-in-law Padraig & Keith, daughters-in-law Niamh, Pauline & Miranda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. May Catherine Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 31 at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Dunsany. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/user/Finnegandvd (click the ‘live’ icon).

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Catherine’s Funeral will be private. For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message on RIP.ie.

Barry Ward, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, in the Philippines, on Tuesday, May 12 of Barry Ward, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his father Brendan. Barry will be sadly missed by his adoring mother Eileen, his brothers Manus, Emmet and Pearse, his sisters-in-law Majella and Lorraine, his nieces Ella, Kiera and Lexie, his relatives and many friends in Ireland and the Philippines. May he rest in Peace.

Due to current restrictions a private funeral mass for family only will be celebrated on Monday, June 1 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with private burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery Requiem mass may be viewed on-line from 11am on Monday at https://churchtv.ie/st-marys-carrigallen.html

Those who would have liked to attend but, due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial mass will be held for Barry at a later date.

