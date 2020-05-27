Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Peter Halpin, Salthill, Galway / Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in his 95th year, on Sunday, May 24 of Peter Halpin, Salthill, Galway / Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Peter will be sadly missed by his daughter Mary, sister Mary, brothers Paddy and Johnny, sisters-in-law Roísín and Nora, nieces and nephews, extended family and his wonderful neighbours and friends.

Due to current government restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Funeral service will be broadcast via webcam from St. Joseph's Church, Galway at 11am on Thursday, May 28. (mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-galway). No flowers by request. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Condolences may be expressed through the condolences section below.

Sr Mel Brady, M.M.M., Drogheda, Louth / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Drogheda, on Monday, May 25 of Sr Mel Brady, Medical Missionaries of Mary, Drogheda and formerly from Corbawn, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Maggie and John, her two sisters and four brothers (Fr Jack SPS). Sadly missed by her brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Liz, many nieces, nephews, their families, relatives and many friends and her M.M.M. community. Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Sr Mel's funeral will be strictly private for family only. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie.

You can view Sr Mel's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am by clicking here (Our Lady of Lourdes webcam)

Paddy O'Keeffe, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly and peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, May 25 of Paddy O'Keeffe, "Woodview", Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Mag), dear father of Patrick and Gerard and loving grandfather of Nicola, Aisling and Sean. He will be sadly missed by his devoted family, daughters-in-law Christine and Sandra, sister Nancy (Doherty), sister-in-law Agnes Murphy (Canada), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 27 in St Nicholas's Church, Multyfarnham at 11am. followed by burial in St. Peter The Rock cemetery. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Paddy’s family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.



Matthew Masterson, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death has occurred of Matthew Masterson, Middlesex, England and Mountnugent, Co Cavan on Saturday, May 23. Adored husband of Mary and much loved father of David, Catherine, Angela, Clare and Matt. Deeply regretted by his wife, children, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother John and sisters Kathleen, Mary, Phil and Mona, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May Matthew Rest In Eternal Peace.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Funeral will take place for Matthew. If you wish to leave a message for the family please do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

