Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 15, 2020

James (Jimmy) Gill, Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the Manor Nursing Home, on Thursday, May 14, of James (Jimmy) Gill, Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his son Ray. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, sons Seamus, Tom, Paul, Declan, Dermot, Tony and his daughter Dolores, his brother Sean and sister-in-law Liz, aunt Lizzie Keena, his 11 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Jimmy's funeral will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery travelling via Devine Crescent. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

Sean Furey, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Thursday, May 14, of Sean Furey, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon. Much loved husband of Teresa and father of Kevin. Son of the late Molly and John (Clooncullane). Very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, sister Mary, brother Michael, Mary’s partner Seamus, nieces Anne Marie and Sharon, nephew John, his wonderful friends at the Strokestown Men’s Shed, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Sean’s funeral is private to friends and family. If you would like to send a message of sympathy please click on the Condolence link on RIP.ie. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support at this difficult time.

Removal from his residence on Saturday, May 16, at 11.15am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Elphin for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Croí West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

Sean (Johnny) Carberry, Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in University College Hospital Galway, on Tuesday, May 12, of Johnny (Sean) Carberry, Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Imelda, his daughter Genevieve, his son Garry & Partner, his daughter Helen, his grandchildren Bernadette, Daniel and Sean and his extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass takes place at 12 noon on Friday, May 15 at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, followed by burial at Cloontuskert Cemetery. Following COVID-19 Government Guidelines, Johnny’s Funeral will take place privately, a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his wonderful life. Those who wish to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave your personal message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support at this difficult time.

Barry Ward, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly in the Philippines, on Tuesday, May 12, of Barry Ward, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his father Brendan. Barry will be sadly missed by his adoring mother Eileen, his brothers Manus, Emmet and Pearse, his sisters-in-law Majella and Lorraine, his nieces Ella, Kiera and Lexie, his relatives and many friends in Ireland and the Philippines. May he rest in Peace.

A memorial mass and burial of ashes will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date. House private please due to Covid 19 restrictions. Please leave your personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

