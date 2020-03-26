Deaths in Longford - Thursday, March 26, 2020 - evening

Margaret Elizabeth Blaney (née Thomas), Mosstown, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Costello's nursing home Ballyleague, on Wednesday, March 25 of Margaret Elizabeth Blaney (née Thomas), Mosstown, Kenagh, Longford and formerly Port Talbot, South Wales. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters Sian and Rachel. Her son Liam. Her brother Emrys, daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Kelvin, sister-in-law Prisella. Grandchildren Hannah, Daniel, Nia, Megan and Daisy. Great grandson Oscar. Nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide community of friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.



Aggie Walton (née Farrell), Marian Tce & Willow Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the loving care of Thomond Lodge, on Thursday, March 26 of Aggie Walton (née Farrell), Marian Tce & Willow Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and granddaughter Glenda. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Irene, Dolores, Aggie and Jeannette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government instructions on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the Funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message on RIP.ie. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date

William (Billy) Glennon, 6 Park Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in his home, on Wednesday, March 25 of William (Billy) Glennon, 6 Park Road, Longford Town, Longford. Billy will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Dennis, Tom, Dermot, Seamus and Brendan, sister Ann Moynihan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Billy.

Due to the government and HSE guidelines, a Private Funeral will take place. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Maureen Stenson (née Shanley), Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Wednesday, March 25 of Maureen Stenson (née Shanley), Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim. Wife of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary (Dennigan), sons, Francis, Michael, and Thomas, brothers Liam (Limerick), Oliver and Michael, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Maureen rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie or you may send a WhatsApp message to Michael on 087 2851104. A memorial Mass for Maureen will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Michael (Mick) Donoghue, Fairymount, Kilrooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 25 of Michael (Mick) Donoghue, Fairymount, Kilrooskey, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Maria, Adrian, Gerard, Richard and Damien. He will be very sadly missed by his family, brother Gerry, grandchildren Cian, Aoife, Stephen, Ross, Aishling, Adam, Caoimhe, Tianna, Nathan, Liam, Jamie, Andrew, Odhrán, Méabh, Saoirse and Logan, nephews Cal and Rory, niece Eilís, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Ann and Ursula, daughters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. May Mick Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Mick’s funeral will be private to family and close friends. We understand that people would like to convey their sympathies to the Donoghue family and we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to do this.

Michael Casey, Castle Gardens and formerly Main Street, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, March 23 of Michael Casey, Castle Gardens and formerly Main Street, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Nan and sister Elizabeth Brady. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Sr Margaret (Sisters of Mercy) and Anne (England), brothers Thomas and Gerard, brother-in-law Charlie, sisters-in-law Anne and Deirdre, nieces, nephews, cousins, his good friend and carer Anne, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Following Covid-19 government guidelines both Michael's Funeral and Burial will take place privately. Should you wish to pass your condolences to Michael's family you may do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

A memorial mass for Michael will be held at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your support at this sad time. House private please.



Mairead Cairbre (Carberry), Forth Mountain, Murrintown, Wexford / Kenagh, Longford

The death has occurred of Mairead Cairbre (Carberry), Forth Mountain, Murrintown, Wexford and late of Kenagh, Longford. Beloved sister of Kitty, Patricia, Peader, Noel and the late Brendan; sadly missed by her family, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP. Cremation will take place privately.

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie.



James (Jimmy) Faughnan, Clooneagh, Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, March 24 of James (Jimmy) Faughnan, Clooneagh, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, Clooneagh, sister Geraldine, Annaduff, sister-in-law Ita, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends especially Donald and Eileen Drake, Edgeworthstown. May Jimmy Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Jimmy will be held at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

