Deaths in Longford - Sunday, March 22, 2020 - evening

Monica Boland (née O'Reilly), Belfry Crescent, Dundalk, Louth / Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee after a long illness borne with great courage & dignity, on Friday, March 20 of Monica Boland (née O'Reilly), Belfry Crescent, Dundalk, Louth / Abbeylara, Longford. Beloved wife of Harry, mother of Peter, Attracta, Margaret, Emmet and the late Kevin; grandmother of Oisín, Síofra, Luc, Nina, Ciara and Hannah. Sister of Mgr. Peter O’Reilly and predeceased by her sisters Maureen, Brigid, Ena and Carmel and brothers Terence, Thomas and Ned. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & large circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Because of recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Monica’s funeral was held in private. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but could not, please leave your personal message on the relevant section of RIP.ie

A memorial service for Monica will be held in July to celebrate her wonderful life. Please remember in your prayers the wonderful staff and residents of Moorehall Lodge during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

Barbara Leavy, Monadarragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 of Barbara Leavy, Monadarragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents John and Kay. Sadly missed by her husband Timothy and daughter Oriel and her sister Yvonne, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines on Covid 19. Barbara is reposing privately at home. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support. No flowers please donations in lieu to Eyes for Africa. Condolences can be left on the condolence book on rip.ie.

Joseph (Joe) Smith, Leitrim, Mullagh, Cavan / Moynalty, Meath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident on Thursday, March 19 of Joseph (Joe) Smith, Leitrim, Mullagh, Co Cavan and formerly Carrickspringan, Moynalty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken Wife Caroline, his adored children, Kaitlin, Jaimi-Leigh, Tyler, Brooke, Blake and Ariella. Beloved son of his sorrowing parents Paddy and Tina, his cherished sisters, Tracy, Nicola and Stephanie and his loving grandmother Moya, uncles and aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends. May Joe rest In eternal peace.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for immediate family only, will take place in St. Kilian's Church, Mullagh on Monday next, March 23 at 11am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House strictly private please.

Those who would have wished to attend Joe's home and funeral, but due to recent guidance are prohibited. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence section of RIP.ie.

Joe's family request no flowers, please, donate to a charity of your choice or do a random act of kindness in Joe's memory.

Laurence (Larry) O'Rourke, Killucan, Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday, March 20 of Laurence (Larry) O’Rourke, Riverstown, Killucan, Mullingar and formerly of Tubberclair, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Rita, sadly missed by his loving children Ita, Anne, John, Hugh, James, Larry, Tony & Tom, brothers Oliver and John, sons in law Martin and Declan, daughters in law, Assumpta, Loretta, Elaine, Crustina, Celine and Teresa, sisters in law Anne, Eileen and Tess, grandchildren Emma, Clodagh, Eimear, Keith, Sarah, David, Matthew, Jenny, Stephen, Ciara, Saidbhe, William, Harry, David, Paulina, Shane, Enda, Adam, Cian, Sean and Faye, nephews James, Kevin, Joe and Aidan, nieces Doreen and Meave, relatives and friends. May Larry Rest in Peace.

In compliance with HSE and Church, guidelines Larry’s Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

