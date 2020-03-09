Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 9, 2020

Irene Brady (née Canning), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her residence, on Saturday, March 7, of Irene Brady (née Canning), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Johnny and Eileen. Irene will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Colin, sons Darren and Mark, sister Madeline, brother Roy, grandchildren Joshua,,Eva, Orla and Jackson, Darren's partner Clare, Mark's partner Chantelle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mark Reilly, Berinagh, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Sunday, March 8, of Mark Reilly, Berinagh, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by parents Peter and Annie and his brother Frank.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Comerford (Maynooth), Anne Farrell (Moyne) and Teresa Nolan (Dublin), brother Peter (Crott), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Arriving to St Francis Church, Moyne, this Monday evening, March 9 at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday. March 10 at 11am with burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Peter Dillon Funeral Director or any family member.

Helen Gaynor (née Cooney), Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's, Dublin Rd, Longford and in her 95th year, on Saturday, March 7, of Helen Gaynor (née Cooney), Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath. She is predeceased by her loving husband William, daughter Fiona and son Hal. Helen will be forever missed by her family, sons Martin, Michael, James and Pat, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law May, Mary, Jacinta and Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Don and sister Mai, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Helen.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, March 9 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Streete, Boherquill, Co Westmeath, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean McManus, Aughakilmore, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands regional hospital Tullamore, on Friday, March 6, of Sean McManus, Aughakilmore, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Johnny & Bridget & twin sister Breege. Sean will be sadly missed by his brother Tom (Surrey, England), sisters Rose (Surrey, England), Mary (Longford), Nuala (Cornadrung), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, March 9 from 2pm to 9pm, house private at all other times, please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 10 in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Dring, Co Longford, at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. RIP.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Bunlahy Area Action Group, c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member.

Michael (Mick) Ghee, Lisduff, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, March 6, of Michael (Mick) Ghee, Lisduff, Longford town. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridie and by his sisters Patricia and Catherine.

Mick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Carmel, sons Tony and Robert, daughter-in-law Michelle Shaw, sisters Bridie Flaherty (Bettystown) and Hannah Donohue (Athboy), brothers John (London), Tommy (Tullamore) and Joe (Longford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, March 9 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Paddy Neilan, Lough Ree Park, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Castlecoote, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Corrib Ward, U.C.H.G, on Friday, March 6, of Paddy Neilan, Lough Ree Park, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon and formerly of Castlecoote, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary and brothers Thomas and Michael. Loving husband of Bernadette, proud father to Darren, Patrick, Michael, Michelle and Sarah. He will be very sadly missed by his family, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Evelyn and Chris and his brother Jim, daughters-in-law Leah and Carol, his cherished grandchildren Jordan, Rachael, Grace, Samuel, Kayla, Adam and Alex, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, March 9 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Daniel (Danny) Brady, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in his sleep at home, on Friday, March 6 of Daniel (Danny) Brady, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and late of Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of Maureen, loving father of Noleen, Brenda, Danella, Patricia, Emer and Eamonn; Sadly missed by his wife, children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his nine adored grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Removal on Monday, March 9 to St Michael’s Church, Dun Laoghaire arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Safe home, gentle soul.

