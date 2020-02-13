Deaths in Longford - Thursday, February 13, 2020

Oliver Farrelly, 6 O'Callaghan's Avenue, Granard, Longford / Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, of Oliver Farrelly, 6 O'Callaghan's Avenue, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of Furance, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents, brothers, James and Harry, sisters Mary, Helen and Anne. Sadly missed by his brothers Andy and Willie, nieces, nephews, extended family the Smyth’s of Main Street Granard, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, February 13 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Granard followed by burial in St Mary’s Church Cemetery, Annaduff, Co Leitrim. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Mullingar Hospital c/o Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Baby Harry Mullin, Cartrongeeragh, Ballymacormack, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, February 7, of Baby Harry Mullin, Cartrongeeragh, Ballymacormack, Longford, who fell asleep in the loving care of his parents Donna (nee Dalton) and Michael at The Coombe Hospital Dublin.

Baby Harry will be lovingly remembered by his mother Donna, father Michael, sister Rachel, brother Jonah, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Mass of the Angels in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford on Thursday, February 13 at 11am followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to The Friends of the Coombe. CLICK HERE House private please.

Sheila Connor (née Doyle), Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, February 9, of Sheila Connor (nee Doyle) Glen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and late of Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie, sisters Rita Mairead, brothers Joe and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Frances (Esler), Eithne (Farrell)and her son Charlie, granddaughters Carla, Tara, Emer, Grace, Ava, Anna and Lucy, brothers Seamus (Longford) and Brendan (New York), sons-in-law Joe and Ian, daughter-in-law Eadaoin, sisters-in-law Maura and Pat, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh on Wednesday, February 12 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Brendan Leddy, 1 Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Monday, February 10 of Brendan Leddy, 1 Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving children Geraldine (Keegan), Brendan Jnr, Marion, James, Denise & Joseph, daughters-in-law, Emma & Michelle, brothers Peter, Oliver, Sean, Seamus, Michael and Frank, sisters Bridie, Judy, Cait, Rose and Elizabeth. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Potahee. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Owens, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, February 9, of James Owens, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Cloonrane House.

Dearly loved brother of Elsie, Rosalie (Dublin), Helene Scott (Dublin) and Louise Curley (Athlone). Predeceased by his sister Marion Canning (Elphin) and his brother Michael (Ballygar). He will be sadly missed by his sisters, brother-in-law Walter, nieces. nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 11.30am in the Parish Church, Strokestown. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rev Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, February 6 of Rev Canon Noel Scott, Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St Mary's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Saturday, February 15 at 2pm followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

