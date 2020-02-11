Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - evening

Oliver Farrelly, 6 O'Callaghan's Avenue, Granard, Longford / Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, of Oliver Farrelly, 6 O'Callaghan's Avenue, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of Furance, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents, brothers, James and Harry, sisters Mary, Helen and Anne. Sadly missed by his brothers Andy and Willie, nieces, nephews, extended family the Smyth’s of Main Street Granard, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at the Smiths Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford on Wednesday evening, February 12 from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard, Co Longford to arrive for Mass at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, February 13 at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s Church Cemetery, Annaduff, Co Leitrim. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Mullingar Hospital c/o Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Baby Harry Mullin, Cartrongeeragh, Ballymacormack, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, February 7, of Baby Harry Mullin, Cartrongeeragh, Ballymacormack, Longford, who fell asleep in the loving care of his parents Donna (nee Dalton) and Michael at The Coombe Hospital Dublin.

Baby Harry will be lovingly remembered by his mother Donna, father Michael, sister Rachel, brother Jonah, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Mass of the Angels in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford on Thursday, February 13 at 11am followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to The Friends of the Coombe. CLICK HERE House private please.

PJ McGrath, 6 Camlin View, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, February 9, of PJ McGrath, 6 Camlin View, Ballinalee, Longford.

He is predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Anna. PJ will be forever missed by his loving wife Bernie, brothers Michael (Edgeworthstown), Declan (Drumeel) and Kevin (Drumeel), sisters Marcella Loughlin (Donegal), Colette Bartels (Longford) and Jean (Ballinalee), brothers-in-law PJ Mullican, Eugene Loughlin and Jan Bartels, sisters-in-law Anna Sherdian (Ballyconnell) and Josie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No Passing of time, Can take them away. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St James' Church, Clonbroney, on Wednesday, February 12 for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care or the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family time on Wednesday morning, please.

Sheila Connor (née Doyle), Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, February 9, of Sheila Connor (nee Doyle) Glen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and late of Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie, sisters Rita Mairead, brothers Joe and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Frances (Esler), Eithne (Farrell)and her son Charlie, granddaughters Carla, Tara, Emer, Grace, Ava, Anna and Lucy, brothers Seamus (Longford) and Brendan (New York), sons-in-law Joe and Ian, daughter-in-law Eadaoin, sisters-in-law Maura and Pat, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Charlie's home in Barne, Edgeworthstown (N39 DT80) on Wednesday, February 12 from 12pm-3pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh on Wednesday, February 12 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.



Nuala Neary (née Feeney), Rhynmount, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, February 7, 2020 of Nuala Neary (nee Feeney), Rhynmount, Clondra, Longford.

Nuala will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband James, daughters Helen Molloy (Casteshane, Monaghan) and Joanne Monks (Melbourne), sons Liam (Billy), Danny, Ivan and Jimmy Joe, brother Jim (Killashee), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Hannah, Conor, Gemma, Daniel and Ruairí, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, February 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Clondra at 1pm followed by private cremation.

Brendan Leddy, 1 Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Monday, February 10 of Brendan Leddy, 1 Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving children Geraldine (Keegan), Brendan Jnr, Marion, James, Denise & Joseph, daughters-in-law, Emma & Michelle, brothers Peter, Oliver, Sean, Seamus, Michael and Frank, sisters Bridie, Judy, Cait, Rose and Elizabeth. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday evening, February 12 from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal arriving at St Michael's Church, Potahee at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 12 noon. Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sheila Farrelly (née Sheridan), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, February 9, 2020 of Sheila Farrelly (nee Sheridan), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Meath, peacefully in Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard.

Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May Sheila Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Feichin’s Church, Fore, for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 12 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Owens, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, February 9, of James Owens, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Cloonrane House.

Dearly loved brother of Elsie, Rosalie (Dublin), Helene Scott (Dublin) and Louise Curley (Athlone). Predeceased by his sister Marion Canning (Elphin) and his brother Michael (Ballygar). He will be sadly missed by his sisters, brother-in-law Walter, nieces. nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, February 12 from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Dominick Lenaghan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, February 7, 2020 of Dominick Lenaghan, Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Sr. Dorothy M.M.M. (Drogheda), Bridget (Australia), Annette & Angela (both Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 12 at 11am in the Church of SS Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Rev Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, February 6 of Rev Canon Noel Scott, Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St Mary's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Saturday, February 15 at 2pm followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

