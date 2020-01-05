Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 5, 2020

Frankie Lane, Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, at his home, on Thursday, January 2 of Frankie Lane, No. 2 Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Joe. Deeply Regretted by his loving brothers Padraig, Robin, Michael and Peter, sisters Betty, Clare, Josephine, Patricia and Sarah-Jane, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Sunday morning, January 5 to the Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pieta House care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors. House Private On Sunday Morning Please.



Peter Smith, Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 4 of Peter Smith, Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Maura. Sadly missed by his sons Gerard and Brendan, daughter Marie, grandchildren Darren, Ellie, James, Eoin and Ryan. Deeply regretted by his sister Bridgie, son-in-law Ronan, daughter-in-law Sinead and Gerard's partner Ann.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, January 5 from 1pm until 10pm. Removal Monday morning, January 6 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, for 11am. Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Monday, please. May he Rest In Peace.

William (Bill) Thomas Grimes, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, in his 79th year, peacefully, at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his adoring three daughters, Helene, Laura and Mary, on Thursday, January 2 of William (Bill) Thomas Grimes of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Co. Longford. Beloved husband and best friend of Phyllis. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Maria. Deeply cherished and missed by his much loved grandchildren Grace, Conor, Charlie and Ciara and sons-in-law John and Tim. Very sadly missed by his brothers Joe and Charlie, sister-in-law Helen and all of his loving nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Private family repose at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Monday morning, January 6, prior to his removal to The Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass with burial thereafter in Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham.



Fay Rosemond (née Scott), Bali Hai, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Glebe House Nursing Home, Kilternan surrounded by her family and cared for by the kind, compassionate and dedicated staff, on Friday, January 3 of Fay Rosemond (née Scott), Bali Hai, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Wife of the late Georgie. Sadly missed by her children, Charlotte, Joy and Maeve, grandchildren, Ronán, Gráinne, Eimear, Alice, James, Hannah and Ryan, sons-in-law, Diarmuid and Sang, brother Basil and sisters Joy, Maud and Mignone.

Funeral service in Carrigallen Parish Church at 1pm on Sunday, January 5 followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's association of Ireland C/O McGuckian funeral directors or any family member. House private on Sunday please. ‘Safe in the arms of Jesus’.



Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Yvonne and Daragh. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, brother Donal, sister Ailish, daughter-in-law Bernie, granddaughter Susie, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Anne, Lily and May, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (D03 RH31) this Sunday, January 5 between 4pm and 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, January 6 to Saint Gabriel’s Church, Clontarf, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Tom's ashes will be interred in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Saturday, January 11 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Francis Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. tel:01-8140004.

Eva Gibbons, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Inis Ree Nursing Home Ballyleague, on Thursday, January 2 of Eva Gibbons, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Noel and sister Kathy. Deeply regretted by her brother Kevin, sisters in law Bernadette, Noreen and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends RIP.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 5 at 11.30am in St Mary's Church Lanesboro, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.





