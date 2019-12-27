Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 27, 2019 - evening

Larry Diffley, Gurteenreevagh, Ballinalee, Longford / Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at the Laurel Lodge Nursing home Longford and surrounded by his devoted family, in his 90th year, on Friday, December 27 of Larry Diffley, Gurteenreevagh, Balinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Kilglass, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving family William, Patrick, John, Con and Catherine. His brother Fr Patrick USA, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Templemichael Glebe, Longford. (Eircode N39 XE92) on Saturday, December 28 from 5pm until 7pm. Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Sunday, December 29 to arrive at Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. House Private Please.

Michael (Rene) McNally, Blackrock, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses of Blackrock Clinic, on Friday, December 27 of Michael (Rene) McNally, Blackrock, Co Dublin and formerly Lisbrack, Longford. Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of Niall and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren David and Patrick, brother Aidan, sister Patricia, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Massey Brothers, Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock this Monday evening, December 30, between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, December 31 to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial thereafter in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Dave Williams, Derryharrow, Longford



The death occurred, aged 69 years, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, December 25 of Dave Williams, Derryharrow, Longford. Dave will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Helen (nee Donohoe), daughter Kathryn Bayliss (Drumure), grandchildren Lucy, Owen, Sophie and Isobel, son-in-law Paul, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Maura, relatives, his loyal dog Lily, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Private cremation will take place on Saturday, December 28. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

William (Bill) Rogers, Ards, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, in his 93rd year, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, on Saturday, December 21 of William (Bill) Rogers, Ards, Kenagh, Longford. William (Bill) much loved father of Sally and William. Predeceased by his wife Patricia (Patsy). Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Sharrin (New Zealand), sister Frances (England), grandchildren and great-grandchildren (Ireland and New Zealand), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Funeral Service on Monday, December 30 in George's Church, Kenagh, Co Longford at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please donations in lieu, if desired, to Costello's Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.



Edward (Ned) Gormley, Cormore, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home, on Friday, December 27 of Edward (Ned) Gormley, Cormore, Arva, Cavan, H12 FN32. Predeceased by his wife Nonie (née McSeain). Sadly missed by his daughter Áine McKiernan (Killeshandra); sons John, Padraig, Oliver and Niall; brother Tom (Gowna); son-in-law Tom; daughters-in-law Bernie and Josephine; grandchildren Danny, Barry, Claire, Seán, Kevin, Enda, Dearbhla and Fiona; great-grandson Cillian; nieces and nephews, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence in Cormore on Friday, December 27 from 6pm and on Saturday, December 28 from 12 noon. Removal on Sunday morning, December 29 to the Holy Family Church, Lough Gowna for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning. Family flowers only – donation in lieu to Castlemanor Nursing Home Resident’s Fund.



Sheila Smith (née Griffin), formerly Ballinagh Post Office, Main St., Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, December 23 of Sheila Smith (née Griffin), formerly Ballinagh Post Office, Main St., Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Peter (former Postmaster). Devoted mother of Martin, Mary, Sheila, Peadar, Fidelma, John and Doreen. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sons in law, daughters in law, adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 28 at 11am in St. Felim’s Church, Ballinagh followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry, Dublin Road, Cavan. No flowers please.

Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in College View Nursing Home, Cavan, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 22 of Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. She is predeceased by both her husbands Sean and Bob, parents Jimmy and Ellie and her brothers and sisters. Pat will be forever missed by her sons Michael, John and Mark, daughters Mary McGlynn and Clara Durkin, sons-in-law Ronan and Freddie, daughters-in-law Sharon, Rose and Margaret, grandchildren Kaelin, Sean, Gemma,Sarah-Eillie and Méabh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and her many customers from Warde's Arva. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Pat.

Removal arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva, Co Cavan on Saturday, December 28 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Carrigallen Cemetery. The family of Pat would like to express their Gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of College View Nursing Home and also thanks to the Day Care Centre, Carrigallen.

Edward Casey, Crumlin, Dublin / Mount Argus, Dublin / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of St James’s Hospital, on Wednesday, December 25 of Edward Casey, Crumlin and late of Mount Argus, Dublin and Painstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Mary (22 November 2019) and much loved father of Eamon. Very sadly missed by his loving son, daughter-in-law Oksana, grandchildren Daniel and Seán, brothers Jimmy and Peter, sisters Sr. Catherine, Anne and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Paddy and sister Aisling. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Sunday afternoon, December 29 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal on Monday morning, December 30 to the Church of St Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Bridget (Bridie) Duffy (née Connell), Tonyowen, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Conifers Nursing Home, Palmers Green, London, on Monday, December 16 of Bridie (Bridget) Duffy (nee Connell) formerly of Tonyowen, Castlepollard and late of Southgate, London. Predeceased by her husband Bill, daughter Bridie, grandson Billy, her brother Eddie and her sister Rita. She will be sadly missed by her children Johnnie, Caroline, Bernadette and Bill, her sister Julia (USA) daughter in-law Sandra, sons in-law Michael, Kevin and Peter, grandchildren and great grandchild Orla, nieces, nephews and all her family and friends. A much loved, very special Lady. May She Rest In Peace.

Service: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10am

Address: Church Of Our Lady Of Lourdes, 373 Bowes Road, London, N11 1AA

Committal: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:30am St. Pancras, High Road, East Finchley, N2 9AG

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Josephine will lie in repose in Barnes and Hicks Funeral Home, 123 Askew Road, Shepherds Bush, London, Monday (December 30) to arrive at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, White City Estate at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday morning (New Year's Eve) at 9:30am with burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery.

