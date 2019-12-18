Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - evening

Peader Gormley, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, December 17 of Peader Gormley, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Beloved husband of Philomena. Loving father of Brendan Gormley (London) Marie Meegan (Termonfeckin) Grainne Shannon (Longford) Elaine Hawkins (Rathmore) Anthony Gormley (Pulladoey) and grandfather to his fifteen grandchildren, sons in law and daughters in law. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Fr Kevin (USA) Brendan (USA) Colm (Arva) John (Tipperary) Chris Hourican (Fostra), nieces, nephews and many neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence, Pulladoey on Thursday, December 19 from 2pm to 9pm and on Friday, December 20 from 1pm to 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal on Friday to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 21 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please note one way traffic system in operation to house.

Patrick (Padraic) Kelly, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Monday, December 16 of Patrick (Padraic) Kelly, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Rosetta and Leo Kelly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, son; Dermot, daughters; Deirdre and Aoife, grandchildren; Riogain and Naoise. May Padraic Rest in Peace.

Remains to arrive to St Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 19 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, December 14, 2019 of Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim and Sunnyside, New York, USA, in New York (son of the late John James Gilheaney and Katie (Logan) Gilheaney).

He will be sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore this Thursday, December 19 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, December 20 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Perlmutter Cancer Centre NY c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Thomas (Tom) O'Connell, Raheny, Dublin / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 94th year under the outstanding care of Beaumont Hospital and Sybil Hill Nursing Home, after a short illness courageously borne, on Monday, December 16 of Thomas (Tom) O'Connell, Raheny, Dublin and formerly Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath. Late of Department of Health and Donabate GC. Beloved husband of the late Marie and loving father to Padhraic, Aedan and Maura. Sadly missed by his children, daughters-in-law Karen and Bernadette, son in-law Paul, grandchildren Adam, Katie, Maureen and Tom, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack/Foxfield, Thursday, December 19 from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving on Friday, December 20 at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass at St Brigid’s Church, Killester, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Donal Fallon, St John's, Lecarrow, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 17 of Donal Fallon, St John's, Lecarrow, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Aidan, David and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon (eircode F42 NH27) on Friday evening, December 20 from 5.30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St John’s Church, Lecarrow. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie