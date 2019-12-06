Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 6, 2019 - evening

Martin Clyne, Tully Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 of Martin Clyne, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford and late of Newtowncashel, Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and good neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford on Friday, December 6 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 7 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.



Mary Maughan, No 10 An Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in her home, on Thursday, December 5 of Mary Maughan, No 10 An Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Longford.

Mary will be forever missed by her loving family and friends. In Life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one could ever fill. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connells Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Sunday, December 8 from 4pm until 6.30pm followed with removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Michael Gilbride, Drumracken, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, at O'Carolan's Nursing Home, Mohill, on Tuesday, December 5 of Michael Gilbride, Drumracken, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sisters, Mary, Teresa and Liz. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Bridie, Margaret and Phyllis (USA) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Friday, December 6 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick J Shiels, Mulrick, Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 5 of Patrick J Shiels (Paddy) Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife, Chris. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters: Rita Boylan, Nancy McEnroe, Gus Shiels (Dublin), Kathleen O'Reilly, Seamus Shiels (Dublin) and predeceased by his brother Sean Shiels (Galway). Also his mother-in-law Mary Emerick (New York), his brothers-in-law; Joseph and Stephen (New York). Fondly remembered by his cherished nephews, nieces, cousins in Ireland and America, extended family, and a large circle of neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence in Mulrick, Loch Gowna, on Friday, December 6 from 7-10pm and on Saturday, December 7 from 12-5pm with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 8 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit at Cavan General Hospital c/o of White' Funeral Directors or any family member. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Bridget Ann Slevin (née Gilligan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan / Curry, Sligo

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at the home of her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Peter Lynch Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on Tuesday, December 3 of Bridget Ann Slevin (nee Gilligan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan/ Yonkers New York and formerly Montiagh, Curry, Co Sligo. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers John, Luke, Tom, Mike, Martin, sisters Mary Leahy and Janie.

Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family sons John and Jimmy, daughters Ann Marie and Kathleen, brothers Paddy and Brendan (Curry), sisters Sr Kathleen (Tubbercurry), Margaret McLean (Ballycastle, Mayo), Philomena Connelly (Tuam, Galway), Ethna Hynes (Kilrush, Clare) and Janie Wynne (England). Her adored grandchildren Sinead, Fiona, Aine, Iain, Robert, Shauna, Keri Anne, Peter, Colleen, Niall and Kate, daughters in Law Carol and Maureen, sons in law Johnny and Peter, beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, relatives and family friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Peter Lynch Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh Co. Cavan eircode H12W522 on Friday, December 6 all day. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, December 7 in St Mary’s Church Bruskey, after which Ann will be repatriated to New York. Family flowers only please, in her memory honour Ann by being kind to others.



Veronica (Vera) McTeague (née Smith), Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at O'Carolan's Nursing Home, Mohill, on Friday, December 6, of Veronica (Vera) McTeague (nee Smith), Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Martha. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Francis and Seamus, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son, Francis and daughter-in-law, Anne, Park Road, Ballinamore (NF41 FP97) on Saturday, December 7 from 3pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Sunday, December 8 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

May Cosgrove (née O'Beirne), Butlersbridge, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of May Cosgrove (nee O’Beirne) Butlersbridge, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband PJ, brothers Charlie and Pat and sister Nellie. Deeply regretted by her brother Willie O’Beirne, Whiterock (Ballinamore, Co Leitrim), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, all her relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan H12 C821, on Sunday evening, December 8, from 3pm until removal at 4.30pm to St Aidan’s Church, Butlerdbridge arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 12 noon followed by Burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Butlersbridge.

