Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 6, 2019

Martin Clyne, Tully Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 of Martin Clyne, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford and late of Newtowncashel, Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and good neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford on Friday, December 6 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 7 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.



Mary Maughan, No 10 An Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in her home, on Thursday, December 5 of Mary Maughan, No 10 An Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Longford.

Mary will be forever missed by her loving family and friends. In Life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one could ever fill. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connells Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Sunday, December 8 from 4pm until 6.30pm followed with removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Michael Gilbride, Drumracken, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, at O'Carolan's Nursing Home, Mohill, on Tuesday, December 5 of Michael Gilbride, Drumracken, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sisters, Mary, Teresa and Liz. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Bridie, Margaret and Phyllis (USA) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Friday, December 6 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick J Shiels, Mulrick, Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 5 of Patrick J Shiels (Paddy) Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife, Chris. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters: Rita Boylan, Nancy McEnroe, Gus Shiels (Dublin), Kathleen O'Reilly, Seamus Shiels (Dublin) and predeceased by his brother Sean Shiels (Galway). Also his mother-in-law Mary Emerick (New York), his brothers-in-law; Joseph and Stephen (New York). Fondly remembered by his cherished nephews, nieces, cousins in Ireland and America, extended family, and a large circle of neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence in Mulrick, Loch Gowna, on Friday, December 6 from 7-10pm and on Saturday, December 7 from 12-5pm with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 8 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit at Cavan General Hospital c/o of White' Funeral Directors or any family member. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Bridget Ann Slevin (née Gilligan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan / Curry, Sligo

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at the home of her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Peter Lynch Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on Tuesday, December 3 of Bridget Ann Slevin (nee Gilligan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan/ Yonkers New York and formerly Montiagh, Curry, Co Sligo. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers John, Luke, Tom, Mike, Martin, sisters Mary Leahy and Janie.

Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family sons John and Jimmy, daughters Ann Marie and Kathleen, brothers Paddy and Brendan (Curry), sisters Sr Kathleen (Tubbercurry), Margaret McLean (Ballycastle, Mayo), Philomena Connelly (Tuam, Galway), Ethna Hynes (Kilrush, Clare) and Janie Wynne (England). Her adored grandchildren Sinead, Fiona, Aine, Iain, Robert, Shauna, Keri Anne, Peter, Colleen, Niall and Kate, daughters in Law Carol and Maureen, sons in law Johnny and Peter, beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, relatives and family friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Peter Lynch Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh Co. Cavan eircode H12W522 on Friday, December 6 all day. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, December 7 in St Mary’s Church Bruskey, after which Ann will be repatriated to New York. Family flowers only please, in her memory honour Ann by being kind to others.

Stephen Colligan, Graffogue, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 3 of Stephen Colligan, Graffogue, Scramogue, Roscommon. Predeceased by his sister Ann Keogh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Ursula (nee Kelly), children Tara Tighe (Clonfree, Strokestown), Lisa Cosgrove (Moylough), John, Michael, Deirdre Doorley (Monivea), his brother John (Slatta), his sister Eileen Boland (Ballyleague). Very sadly missed by his ten grandchildren - Keelin, Layna, Stephen, Aishlinn, Oran, Shane, David, Alexandra, Georgia and Andrew, daughter-in-law Audrey, sons-in-law Ian, Liam, Anthony, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral on Friday, December 6 in St Anne's Church, Scramogue at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CROI c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass or any family member.



Sr Carmel McEnroy, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 3 of Sr Carmel McEnroy, 6 Teaghlach Mhuire, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway and formerly Carrrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, Convents of Mercy, Ballymahon, Co Longford, and Columbia, Missouri. Surrounded by family and friends, peacefully at Brampton Care Nursing Home, Oranmore.

Predeceased by her sisters Bernadette, Sr Gabriel and brother Ignatius. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, Rita (Fitzgerald), and Noreen (Smith) her brother, Brian, sister-in-law, Anne, brother-in-law Brian Smith, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, many friends and Sisters of Mercy, Western Province. May she Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday, December 6 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Ballybane, followed by funeral service at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co Clare, V14 PV30. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Galway Hospice. Ar dheis Dē go raibh a h-anam dílis.



Paddy McGloin, Cloone, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his late residence, on Tuesday, December 3 of Paddy McGloin, Cloone, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 6 at 1.30pm in St Aidan's Church, Kinlough , followed by burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of St Vincent De Paul care of Gilmartins Undertakers or any family member.

