Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 29, 2019

Elizabeth (Betty) Fox, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Thursday, November 28 of former publican Elizabeth (Betty) Fox, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Pat and Kathleen, her sister Kathleen and her aunt Minnie Clarke. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Manor Nursing Home, this Saturday evening, November 30 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral on Sunday, December 1 after 11.30am Mass in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.



Michael Coffey, Toome & recently No. 7 Marian Villas, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, November 27 of Michael Coffey, Toome & recently No. 7 Marian Villas, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Mary and sister Cappie. Sadly missed by his niece, nephew, grandnieces (U.S.A.), cousins, friends in day care centre, relatives, many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Saturday, November 30 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, at 11am followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery.

Nancy Cox (née Sheridan), Rathvaldron, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, November 27 of Nancy Cox (née Sheridan), Rathvaldron, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her brother Frank (Ballinalee), nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 29 in St Mary's Church, Rathowen at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rathaspic Cemetery. No flowers please, donations to Longford Palliative Care c/o Gogan's Funeral Directors.



Nancy (Annie Theresa) Egan (née Farrell), Kilmore, Streete, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, November 25 of Nancy (Annie Theresa) Egan (nee Farrell,) Kimore, Streete, Co Westmeath and formerly of Williamstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her brother P.J. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dominic, daughter Jennifer, son Liam, grandchildren Aoife, Eamonn, and Aoibhinn, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Morgan, sisters Mary Joe (Weldon) and Bridget (Heavey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday, November 29 in St Mary's Church, Boherquill, followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery Boherquill.

Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 21 of Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Carmel Uí Choisdealbha, beloved wife of James (deceased), mother of Alan, Lisa, Aishling, Clíodhna and Dara. Mamó to Doireann, Siún, Donagh and Odhran, sister of Ann, Mel, Seán (deceased), Angela, Colette, Imelda, Bernadette, Philomena and Tom. Sadly missed by all extended family and wide circle of friends.

Memorial mass to take place in St Cronan's Church, Roscrea on Friday, November 29 at 12 noon. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

