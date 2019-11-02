Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 2, 2019

Irene Glennon (née Madden), Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, November 1, of Irene Glennon (née Madden), Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Liam Óg. Irene will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Síona (Harkin) and Eimear, sons William, Darach and Ronán, daughters in law Julie, Janice and Sarah, son in law Paul, grandchildren Conor, Laura, Eva, Leah, Liam, Niamh, Anna, Maria, Patrick and Luke, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Sunday, November 3 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday, November 4 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. Family homes private please.

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Thursday, October 31, of Philip Smyth, Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs and formerly of the Star Bar, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road, D04 X446 (opposite UCD Flyover) on Sunday, November 3 from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Service on Monday, November 4 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, D02 YP23, followed by cremation at 3pm at Glasnevin Crematorium, D11 EE08. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18 or https://www.lauralynn.ie/donate

Kevin Gralton, Rahoon Road, Shantalla, Galway / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 31, of Kevin Gralton, Rahoon Road, Shantalla, Galway and formerly of Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim. Much loved father of Niamh, Michele and Patrick. Sadly missed by his daughters and son and their mother Merle, sons-in-law John and Martin, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Sunday evening, November 3 from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 4 at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Aughnasheelin cemetery, Co Leitrim. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Kevin (if preferred) to Cancer Care West. Going Home to be reunited with his parents. May he rest in peace.

Albert (Albie) Flanagan, Upper Brackernagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Knockcroghery, Roscommon



The death occurred on Wednesday, October 30, of Albert (Albie) Flanagan, Upper Brackernagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Knockcroghery, Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen, daughter Maureen and son John. He will be sadly missed by his heart-broken family, daughter Adrienne, sons Brendan and Alfred, sister Maimie, brother Val, sons-in-law Aidan and Declan, daughters-in-law Michelle and Sinead, grandchildren Saoirse, Lauren, Cian, Darrelle, Odhrán, Elena, Aidan, Ciarán, Alex, Moya, Grace and Seán, sisters-in-law Anne, Betty, Anna and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Stanley, John and Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing in Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe (H53 HK15) on Sunday, November 3 from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal from his residence on Monday, November 4 to St Michael's Church, Ballinasloe for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

Marian Gilchrist, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, October 27, of Marian Gilchrist, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Shantum, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Tommy and Peggy. Marian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, Damien and Adrian and their father Frank, Noel and Rachel and their father Noel, sisters Ann (O’Hara), Kathleen (Miles), Ita (Sheridan), Joan (Fogarty), Dolores (Kiernan) and Bernadette (Fitzimons), brothers Mel, Martin and Sean, daughters-in-law Maree and Frances, grandchildren Sean, Ethan, Lola-Jane and Ria, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday, November 2 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Eithne Cahill (née Conifrey), 27 Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, with her family and in the loving care of the Plunkett Home, Boyle, on Thursday, October 31, of Eithne Cahill (nee Conifrey), 27 Marian Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Liam, sisters Maureen Eileen and Peggy. Sadly missed by her son John, daughter Sheila, sister Kathleen (Drumshanbo), brother Paddy (Dublin) grandchildren Marina and Brian, her son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Celia, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law May Cahill & Eileen Conifrey, family and friends.

Removal on Saturday, November 2 to Saint Joseph’s Church, Boyle for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Family time on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Plunkett Home Comfort Fund.



Gerard Hoare, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 29 of Gerard Hoare, Rooskey, Co Roscommon at The Galway Clinic, Galway. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family,sisters Nessa Hanley and Philomena Beirne, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Gerard Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, November 2 at 11.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

Tom MacIntyre, Lurganboy, Virginia, Cavan / Bailieborough, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his adored wife and soulmate Céline (née McAdam), on Wednesday, October 30, of Tom MacIntyre, Lurganboy, Virginia, and formerly of Bailieborough, Co Cavan, Poet, Playwright and Man of Letters. Dearly loved father of Deirdre, Darragh, Donal, Desmond, Tadhg and their mother Peggy. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Noel, Ciarán, Raymond and his sister Céline. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 2 at 1pm in St Ann’s Church, Bailieborough, Co Cavan followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times, please. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”



Rose Keighran (née McGeough), Breanross North, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Drumbear Lodge Private Nursing Home, Monaghan, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home), on Thursday, October 31, of Rose Keighran (née McGeough), Breanross North, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Sadly missed by her sons Francis, Declan and Aidan, daughters Pauline and Irene, sons in law Brendan and Ebbie, daughters in law Margaret, Marie and Frances, grandchildren Nigel, Lisa, Shane, Conan, Dervla, Nevin, Ciara, Dylan, Evan, Fintan, Conor and Jamie, sister Liz, brothers Paddy, Arthur, Michael and Benny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, Mohill. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Penrose (née Maher), 15 Carraig Mór, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Nursing Staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, October 30, of Mary Penrose (née Maher), 15 Carraig Mór, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Johnnie, son Richard, daughter Sharon, grand-daughter Nicole, grandson Bradley, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, November 2 to the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. House strictly private on Saturday morning, please.





James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, October 29 of James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his brother Eamonn. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Dermot, Brendan and Enda, daughters Colette and Caroline, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Michelle, sons-in-law Mel O’ Brien and Joe Mulleady, grandchildren Megan, Aoife, Ciara, Milly, Rory, Kevin and Rachel, sister Maura, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 2 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

