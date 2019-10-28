Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 28, 2019

Michael Power, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the excellent care of the staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, October 26 of Michael Power, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Much loved and greatly missed by his wife Gina, daughters Michelle and Denise, sons David, Martin and Andrew, brothers Carl, Cyril, and Frank, sister Jacinta, grandchildren, William, Alex, Chloe, Vito, and Mila-Rose, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N39 XD73) on Monday, October 28 from 2pm with removal to Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, County Longford arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Barney (Brian) Fox, 7 Hawthorn Meadows, Ballymahon, Longford / Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, October 26 of Barney (Brian) Fox, 7 Hawthorn Meadows, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly from Kenagh, Co Longford. Barney is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Ellen, brothers Tom and recently deceased Matty. Barney will be sadly missed by his sister Ann, relatives, neighbours and friends. ‘Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts’. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 28 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

John Brady, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, October 24 of John Brady, Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved daughter Elaine, brother Paddy and sister Kathleen. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Marie, daughters Caroline (Kenny), Marie, Siobhán (Grealy) and Orla, son John, sister Mary (Casey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Shane, Lorna, Seán, Conor, Ronan, Katie, John and Dáire, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, October 28 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

Kathleen Coakley (née Brady), Cullion Beg, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castletown Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family in the devoted care of the staff of The Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, on Saturday, October 26 of Kathleen Coakley (nee Brady) Cullion Beg, Mullingar and formerly of Togher, Castletown Finea. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Michéal. Kathleen will be very sadly missed by her sister Bridie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, her very good neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Kathleen's gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 28 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Kathleen's family would like to add a special note of thanks to Dr Gallagher and all the staff of the Hermitage Medical Clinic for their kindness and care shown to Kathleen.

Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor), Dromahair, Leitrim / Donegal / Sligo



The death occurred, suddenly, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, October 23 of Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor), Dromahair, Leitrim / Donegal / Sligo. Predeceased by her aunt Margaret. Loving wife of Craig McIvor, dear mother of Áine and Jenny and beloved daughter of Conal (Donegal) and Noreen. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, parents, brothers Trevor and Aidan, sister Noelle, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues. Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning, October 28 at 11.30am in The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo, with funeral proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan afterwards, arriving at 3.30pm. House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sligo Cancer Society care of The Foley and McGowan's Funeral Services, Market Yard, Sligo.

Beatrice O'Gorman (née Denneny), Leixlip, Leixlip, Kildare / Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness, on Saturday, October 26 of Beatrice O'Gorman nee (Denneny) 62 Oaklawn West, Leixlip and late Maughera, Finea Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Ann and her brother James. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son Michael and daughter Carol, brothers Terry, Vincent, Finbar, Kevin and sister Eileen, aunt Ita Madden, grandchildren Muireann, Maisie and Finn, daughter in law Aine, son in law Ciaran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Leixlip (W23N8X9) on Monday, October 28 from 2pm until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 29 at 11am in The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick, Finea, Co Westmeath at 3pm. Approx.

Family time on Tuesday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association, c/o The Undertaker or any Family member.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass took place in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

