Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 20, 2019 - evening

Seamus Higgins, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, October 18 of Seamus Higgins, Clondra, Longford. Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Stephanie, sons Ronan and Andrew, daughters Mary Lou and Jacqueline, brothers Sean, Jody and Gerry, sister Mary, son in law Liam, daughters in law Marie and Maryanne, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Monday, October 21 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, October 22 to arrive at St Brendan’s Church, Clondra for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Quinn, Dublin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff at The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, October 19 of Patrick (Pat) Quinn, Dublin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Patrick was predeceased by his loving wife, Kay and his sister, Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sons Hugh, Maurice and Patrick, daughter Claire (Maher), his brothers Hugh and Gerard, his grandchildren, Michael, Aidan, Eibhlin, Olwen, Lucy, Evan, Joseph and Thomas, daughters-in-law Helena, Bronagh and Finola, son-in-law Graham, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Monday, October 21 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 22 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only. House private please.

Evelyn Guthrie (née Scott), Cois Coillte, Kilworth, Cork / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, on Monday, October 14 of Evelyn Guthrie (née Scott), Cois Coillte, Kilworth, Cork / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Oliver and dear mother of Ann and David, mother-in-law to Ian and Mary, much loved grandmother of Emma, Sarah, Oran and Ruaraí, sister of Violet, Noelle and the late Ethel and George. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Kilworth on Tuesday, October 22 from 5pm–7pm. Funeral Service in St Nicholas' Church, Adare, Co Limerick on Wednesday, October 23 at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, behind Holy Trinity Abbey Church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marymount Hospice Cork, please. Eircode for residence P61 V993. Peace, perfect peace.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

Margaret Rinn, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, October 18 of Margaret Rinn, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, Pádraig, Charles and Peter, and daughter Anne, sisters in law Elizabeth and Bridie, son in law and daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Remains reposing at her residence from 3-6pm this Sunday evening, October 20. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 21 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.





