Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 29, 2019

Nicola Murphy (née Cawley), Lismore, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, after a long illness, on Friday, September 27 of Nicola Murphy (née Cawley), Lismore, Newtownforbes, Longford and late of Mill Road, Drumlish, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Padraig, children Shauna, Gavin and Leanne, her loving parents James and Gabrielle, brothers Ian, Gary, Niall, John, Alan, James sisters Sinéad and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her parents' residence, James and Gabrielle (Eircode N39 Y5C1) Mill Road, Drumlish, on Sunday, September 29 from 2pm to 4pm. House private outside of reposing times, please. Remains arriving on Sunday at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, via Nicola's home, Lismore, Newtownforbes. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 30 at 12 noon with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Longford County Hospice and Palliative Care.

Nicola's home in Newtownforbes private, please.

Pauline Taite (née Brown), Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra West, Dublin

The death occurred on Friday, September 27 of Pauline Taite (née Brown), Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra West, Dublin. Deeply loved and missed by her daughter Mandy, sons Ronnie and David, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters and grandchildren. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, October 1 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 10.30am service followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Longford. House private please.

Seamus Ring, Freighmore, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, at Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and Palliative Care Team on Friday, September 27 of Seamus Ring, Freighmore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, his sisters Marion, Helen and Mona. Survived by his loving wife Olive, son Ciaran, daughter in-law Barbara, grand-daughters Orla and Chloe, brother Thomas, sisters Nina and Marjorie, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Seamus will be reposing at St Camillus' Nursing Home, Killucan on Sunday, September 29 from 4pm with prayers from 6pm. Removal afterwards to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 30 at 12 noon and burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations to Mullingar Palliative Care Unit if desired.

The Family would like to thank The Palliative Care Unit, Mullingar and the Oncology Unit, Tullamore for their care and support over the past few months.



Angela Skerry (née McDonagh), 1 The Green, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in Tullamore General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 26 of Angela Skerry (née McDonagh), 1 The Green, Delvin, Westmeath and formerly from Clonmellon. She is predeceased by her husband Ned. Angela will be sadly missed by her sons Brendan and James, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Tenderly we treasure the past, Memories that will always last. Rest In Peace Angela.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 30 at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, Co Westmeath followed with in the local cemetery.

