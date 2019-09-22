Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 22, 2019 - evening

Bernadette (Bernie) Duffy (née Hill), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness, on Friday, September 20 of Bernadette (Bernie) Duffy (nee Hill), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford and late of Stragella, Co Cavan.

Deeply regretted by her husband Farrell, sons Fergal, Ronan & Mel, daughters Orla & Marette, sister Rita Reilly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, niece & nephew. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, September 22 from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass in St Francis’ Church, Moyne on Monday, September 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Surgical Ward One, Cavan General Hospital.

Gregory Johnson, Seangharrai, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, September 21, of Gregory Johnson, Seangharrai, Ballinagh, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son, grandchildren and the family circle.

Reposing at Finnegans Funeral, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Monday evening, September 23 from 5pm until 6.15pm. Removal to St Felim'S Church, Ballinagh, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, September 24 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Felim's New Cemetery. May he Rest in Peace.

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Thursday, September 19, of Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, September 27 in St Charles' Church, Ryde, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.

Geraldine (Ger) McNamee, Brookfield, Mullingar, Westmeath / Crossdoney, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Saturday, September 21, of Geraldine (Ger) McNamee - Brookfield, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Crossdoney, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary and her brother Patrick. Ger will be very sadly missed by her loving family, Moira (Florida), Breedge (Killeshandra), Nancy (Dalkey), Frank (Deansgrange), Cathy (Mullingar), Peter (Mullingar), Margaret (London) and Michael (Drogheda), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Ger Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

