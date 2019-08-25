Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 25, 2019 - evening

Brian O'Rourke, Knockavegan, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, August 24 of Brian O'Rourke, Knockavegan, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister May, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, on Tuesday, August 27 at 11am followed by burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery.

John McGoey, Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, August 24 of John McGoey, Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Newtownforbes. Predeceased by his sons John, Patrick and Sean. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Madge, daughters Siobhan (Reilly), Margaret, Lizzie (Healy), Sinead (McGoey), Orla (Fox), Tara, Elva and Patricia, sons Wayne and Don, sisters Patsy and Eileen, brothers Bernie, Tony and Gerard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, August 26 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Ita Doyle, Ringowney, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, August 23 of Ita Doyle, Ringowney, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sadly missed by her brother Tom, niece Mary Harte, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 26 at 12 noon in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown followed by burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private please.

Mary Briody (née Clarke), Barrack Road, Kilnaleck, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred on Friday, August 23 of Mary Briody (née Clarke), Barrack Road, Kilnaleck, Cavan / Longford. Predeceased by her brother Thomas and sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her loving family; husband Connie, daughter Therese, sons Paul and Conor, daughters-in-law Paula and Claire, son-in-law Mark, sisters Nora O’Reilly (Longford), Ann Ryan (Aughrim), brothers Peter (Longford) and Matthew (Leixlip), grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 26 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Kilnaleck. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Crosserlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cavan General Hospital c/o any family member. House private please.

As a mark of respect, Briody Hardware will remain closed until Tuesday, August 27.

Andrew Mulvihill, 2 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Thursday, August 22 of Andrew Mulvihill, 2 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Valentine (Val). Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Michael, and his granddaughters Lauren and Michelle. His sister Margaret and brother Paddy. Nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 26 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Georgina Greaney (née Clyne), Aill an Phreagháun, Furbo, Galway / Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Friday, August 23 of Georgina Greaney (née Clyne), Aill an Phreagháun, Furbo, Co Galway & formerly of Legan, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary, brother Thomas, sister Patricia. Sadly missed by her husband Stephen, daughters Stephanie, Juliet, Marie, Edel & Seoirsín, sons Peter, Ciaran & Damien, brothers Michael, Peter & Patrick, sisters Joan, Bridgenna & Bernadette, eighteen grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. Suaimhneas Síoraí tabhair di a Thiarna.

Removal from her residence on Monday, August 26 to Réalt na Mara Church, Furbo, for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice & St Gerald’s Ward, University Hospital Galway. House private Monday morning. I Líonta Dé go gCastar Sinn.

Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, August 21 of Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford.

Sadly missed by her husband Dave, children Elizabeth, Michael, Peter, Lorraine & Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Thursday, August 29 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 11am followed by private cremation. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, a donation box will be available at St Patrick’s Church. The Nicholson Family would like to extend their gratitude to Liz’s wonderful nursing team.

Christine Ginnell (née Hand), Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of St Gabriel’s Ward, Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, on Saturday, August 24 of Christine Ginnell (née Hand), Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her daughter Claire, sisters Mary and Una, and brothers Hubert and Aidan; deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Mike, daughters Catherine and Paula, sister Imelda, brothers Fergus and Dermot, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Christine rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 26 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, with burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

Francis (Frank) Degnan, Irishtown, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, following an accident, on Friday, August 23 of Francis (Frank) Degnan, Irishtown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath (retired An Garda Siochána) and formerly Ballyhoreen, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Frank will be very sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife Maura, children Shane, Emma (Gavin) and Barry, his adored grandchildren Ivy, Ayla, Fia, Kerri and Jake, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Linda, son-in-law Paddy, Barry's girlfriend Elettra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and many friends. May Frank Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later and house strictly private please.



Daniel McCrossan, Derry / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Friday, August 23 of Daniel McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry / Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased in June by his twin brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving parents Paddy and Mary (nee Reynolds), Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, also missed by his brothers Darren, Raymond and Nathan, sisters Donna and Serena, nephew and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun (Mohill), Peadar (Cappagh, Mohill) and Sean (Clooncarne, Bornacoola).May Daniel Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Elizabeth Rennick (née Noone), Drumliffe, Redhills, Cavan / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, August 25 of Elizabeth Rennick (nee Noone) Drumliffe, Redhills, Co Cavan and formerly Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Rennick. Sadly missed by her loving son Ronan and daughter Sinéad, daughter in law Mary, her adored grandchildren Cathal, Stuart, Niamh and Rebecca, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening, August 27 from 5pm until removal at 7.15pm to St Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, August 28 at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of Cavan General Hospital C/o of McMahon Funeral Directors, any Family member or donation box in Funeral Home and Church.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie