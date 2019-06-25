Deaths in Longford- Tuesday June 25

Seamus Kilbride, Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Kildare / Granard, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2019 of Seamus Kilbride, Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Granard, Co. Longford and Roadstone, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (née Leonard), sons Leonard, Shay, Peter, Brian & David, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues and friends, especially those in the Irish Tug of War Association. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, June 27 from 3-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday, June 28 at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Ireland.



Mel O'Neill, Drumbawn, Ardagh, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday, June 24, 2019 of Mel O'Neill, Drumbawn, Ardagh, Longford, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Annamay, his daughter Mary O'Toole (Blackwater, Wexford) and his son John, granddaughter Sarah, grandsons Kevin, Christopher and Pauric, great grandson David Mel, his sisters Brigid Murphy (Legan), Kathleen Connolly (London) and Margaret Kimber (London) and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, June 25 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, June 26 to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare Team care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh, or any family member.