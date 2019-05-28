Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Tommy Farrell, Brickeens, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 26 of Tommy Farrell, Brickeens, Kenagh, County Longford, peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Predeceased by his father Michael, brother Noel and mother Margaret. He is deeply regretted by his sister Marion, brother Pat, daughters Majella and Martha, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, niece, nephews, cousins, Maura, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Brickeens (eircode N39 KX59), on Tuesday evening, May 28 from 7pm until 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, May 29 to Saint Anne's Church, Curry, for Mass of The Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Bernard Casey, Lisnagan, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 26 of Bernard Casey, Lisnagan, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Bea and by his brother Gerry. Bernard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Michelle (nee Kenny), daughter Eilís, sons Daniel and Luke, daughter in law Genevieve, granddaughter Eveanna, sisters Bernadette, Colette , Miriam, Suzanne and Siobhán, mother in law Rose, father in law Michael, sisters-in-law Maranna and Teresa, brothers in law Tim, Jim-Frank, Joe, Anthony and Michael, aunt Clare, uncle Joe, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (Postcode N39 EY13) on Tuesday, May 28 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, May 29 to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research at the Mater Foundation, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. Cremation took place in Sydney. Deeply missed by his father Basil, mother Christine, fiancé Broc, brother Fr Mark, sisters Catriona and Ruth, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

His ashes will be reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 1 in St Joseph's Church, Clonturk, Dromod, at 10.30am with burial of ashes afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Please be aware that the house is strictly private, please.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Jack Dodd Foundation and Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Christy Meade, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, May 26 of Christy Meade, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford. Formerly of Ballinvana, Elton, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret and by his brother Michael.

Christy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary-Jane (nee Bohan), daughter Majella (Beattie), son John-Gerard, son in law Tom, brothers John, Maurice, Jimmy, Billy, Patsy and Johnny, sisters Peggy, Lizzie, Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dylan, Nickita, Calen and Amber, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Tuesday, May 28 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care,c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Hillary O'Sullivan, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and the caregivers at Costello's Nursing Home, on Sunday, May 26 of Hillary O'Sullivan, Lanesboro, Longford. Adored husband of Vera and father of the late Kathleen, Brendan, Valerie, Jennifer and Catherine. Lovingly remembered by his brothers Vincent, Noel, Michael, Val and sister Rosaleen, his grandchildren Amy, Danny, Lara, Doireann, Oran, Roisin, Ben and Leah. Sadly missed by his extended family, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Removal on Tuesday, May 28 to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House Private Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only.



Kathleen Glancy (née Mahon), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, May 26 of Kathleen Glancy (nee Mahon), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly at home.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Nicholas, sons Darren (Leitrim Village) and Clive (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Nicola Durkin (Dublin) and Catriona O'Shea (Annaduff), daughters-in-law Catherine and Niamh, sons-in-law David and Mark, grandchildren Aoibhin, Ross, Tadhg, Barra, Harry, Louis, Joey, Aida and Beth, brother Padraig (Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, May 28 from 3pm until 8pm with removal on Wednesday morning, May 29 to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Bernard (Bernie) Tighe, Barradrum, Streete, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, May 26 of Bernard (Bernie) Tighe, Barradrum, Streete, Westmeath, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Lal and Briget. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughter Fiona and son Kevin, grandsons Frank and Padraig, daughter-in-law Maeve and son-in-aw Martin, brother James, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Barradrum Tuesday, May 28 from 2pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 29 at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Gogan Funeral Directors or any family member.

Gerry McGloin, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 27 of Gerry McGloin, ex ESB Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim (peacefully) in his 92nd year at his home and in the loving care of his family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Noel and Enda, daughter Edel, daughters-in-law Maria and Jenny, grandsons Caleb and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home from 3pm to 9pm on Tuesday, May 28, removal to St Patrick’s Church Drumshanbo on Wednesday morning, May 29 for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis’.

Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (née Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 27 of Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (nee Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Gerard (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Kieran (Strandhill, Sligo), daughters-in-law Patricia and Elaine, grandchildren Glynn, Ciara, Eimear, Liam, Niamh and Níall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Gerard and daughter-in-law Patricia (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon) on Wednesday, May 29 from 4pm until 9pm with removal on Thursday morning, May 30 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to St Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Kathleen Martin, Moranstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, May 25 of Kathleen Martin, Moranstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath and formerly of Paddenstown, Ballynacargy. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother Joe, sisters Mary (Molly), Eileen and Roseann, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and the local community in Ballynacargy. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 am in Ballynacargy Church with burial afterwards to Milltown Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie