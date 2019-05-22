Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, May 18 of Margaret O'Regan (née Donohoe), Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Sadly missed by her sons Edward and Paul, Her sister Teresa, grandchildren and family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gary. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, May 23 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Friday, May 24 at 9.45am via Drumlish and Moyne Cross to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Oliver Carberry, Woodlawn, Killashee, Longford

The death occurred suddenly at his home in Woodlawn, on Sunday, May 19 of Oliver Carberry, Woodlawn, Killashee, Longford and formerly of Mosstown, Keenagh, County Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Pat and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Christopher and Darren, brothers Noel (Longford), Seamus (Lanesborough), Martin (Keenagh) and Robin (Keenagh), sisters Maureen Conaty (Longford) and Nuala Lennon (Keenagh), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, May 22 to Saint Dominic's Church, Keenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Abbeyderg Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Mary Coyne, Sandyford, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, May 20 of Mary Bernardine Coyne, Dublin and formerly of Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Eldest daughter of Dr James Joseph and Mary Margaret, beloved sister of Angela and Carmel. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Gertrude Murray (née Byrne), St Mary's Terrace, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, May 20 of Gertrude Murray (nee Byrne), St Mary's Terrace, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon/ Longford.

Predeceased by her husband John. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family Tim, Michael, Mary, Michelle, Sean, and Charles, sister Aileen, brother-in-law William, sister-in-law Charlotte, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Mairead, Aoife, Simone, Evan, Fionán, Ella, Amy, Ronan and Lauren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence (N39 D328), on Wednesday, May 22 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, May 23 to arrive at The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Roscommon / Mayo Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Marie Ptáčková, Castlerea, Roscommon / Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Tuesday, May 14 of Marie Ptáčková, Castlerea, Roscommon / Cavan / Longford and formerly Pardubic, Czech Republic. Marie will forever missed by her partner Marcel Dostál, her loving daughter Eliška, her parents Ladislav and Blanka, brother Lukáš, aunt and uncle Jana and Michael Sheridan (Arva, Co Cavan), grandparents, extended family and her many friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love, Odpočinek V Míru Marie.

Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, May 22 at 11am.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. House strictly private please.

A celebration of the life of Francis will be held in Sydney Australia on Tuesday, May 21 at 12.30pm Australian time and 9.30pm Irish time in Camellia Chapel Sydney.

Further funeral arrangements for Ireland to be announced.

Sheila Lonergan (née Battles), Drumbreanlis, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 20 of Sheila Lonergan (nee Battles), Drumbreanlis, Carrigallen, Leitrim, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne.

Sadly missed by her adoring family; daughters Caroline (O'Neill) and Sharon, partner Bernard, sister Kathleen, brother Kevin, grandsons Ryan and Aaron, son-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. House strictly private at all times please.

Reposing at Cavan General Hospital mortuary on Thursday evening, May 23 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal arriving to St. Mary's Church Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday morning, May 24 at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

