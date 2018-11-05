Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 5, 2018 - evening

Oliver ‘Ollie’ Warnock, No 2 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, November 4 of Oliver ‘Ollie’ Warnock, No 2 Annaly Park, Longford, peacefully, in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family.

Oliver will be forever missed by his wife Mamie, sons Ollie, Mick and Pauric, Mick's partner Jeni, brother Christy, brothers-in-law Hughie Clarke (Killoe) and Mike (England), sister-in-law Nora (England), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. Rest in peace.

Reposing in his family home in Annaly Park, on Tuesday, November 6 from 11am to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 7 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning, please.

Hazel Armstrong, Balally Grove, Dundrum, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, following a long illness bravely borne, on Monday November 5 of Hazel Armstrong of Balally Grove, Dundrum, Dublin 14 and formerly of Currygrane, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Anna Armstrong and dearly loved sister of Doug; she will be greatly missed by all her family and wide circle of friends.

Funeral and Service of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 8 at 11.30am in Christ Church Taney, Taney Road, Dundrum followed by burial in St Nahi’s Churchyard, Dundrum. There will be a retiring collection for St Nahi’s Restoration Fund. “In heavenly love abiding.”

Anne Farrell (née Casey), Lissakitt, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Saturday, November 3 of Anne Farrell (née Casey), Lissakitt, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Anne, sons John and Jimmy, brother Johnny, sister-in-law Margaret, daughters-in-law Marie and Frances, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Seamus, Cait, Michelle, Joe, Mary Kate, Aine, Sinead and Orla, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son John's house on Monday evening, November 5 from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 6 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

John Duffy, Cullenstown, Duncormick, Wexford/ Currygrane, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 4 of John Duffy, Cullenstown, Duncormick, Wexford and formerly Currygrane, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Mary Anne, father of Sean, Claire, Christina, Kathleen and the late Elaine and brother of Kevin, Frank, Vincent, Oliver, Jimmy, Brendan, Sheila and the late Michael, Pat, Joe and Alice. Sadly missed by his loving family daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, November 5 from 10am. Removal on Tuesday, November 6 at 11.30am to the Church of Mary Immaculate & St Joseph Carrig on Bannow for funeral mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Austin McManus, Derryheelan, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Friday, October 26 of Austin McManus, formerly of Derryheelan, Drumlish, Co Longford and London, England.

Deeply regretted by his wife June, brothers and sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennons Funeral Home, Longford this Monday evening November 5 from 5.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 6 at 12 noon with burial in local cemetery.

Annabel Loughlin, Delvin, Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday, November 2 of Annabel Loughlin, Delvin, Westmeath. Dearly beloved and only daughter of Enda and Eileen Loughlin, devoted sister to brothers Senan and TJ, doting granddaughter to William and Eilish O’Driscoll and Peter and Pat Loughlin. Annabel will be forever missed by all of her loving family, extended family and the entire community of Delvin and Westmeath. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her family home from 3-8pm on Monday, November 5. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, November 6 in the The Church of The Assumption, Delvin, arriving for 12 noon proceeding thereafter to Taghmon Cemetery Westmeath. All enquiries please to Massey Bros 01-4533333.

Mary McMahon, Drumrowey, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, November 3 of Mary McMahon, Drumrowey, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim and formerly New York. Reposing at her residence on Monday, November 5 from 4pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, November 6 to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Ursula Doran O'Reilly (née Nathan), Glennan Beg, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, November 5 of Ursula Doran O'Reilly (nee Nathan), Glennan Beg, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim/ Dublin, peacefully at her home.

Deeply regretted by her husband Declan, children Ciarán and Shónagh, grandchildren Síog, Nathan and Déaglán, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan on Wednesday, November 7 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Charlie McCartin, Keelrin, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, on Monday November 5, of Charlie McCartin, Keelrin, Carrigallen, Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Marian; sadly missed by his wife, sons Karl & Dermot, daughter Majella, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother Tommy, sister Bridget, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, November 5 from 6pm until 10pm and on Tuesday, November 6 from 12 noon until 3pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday, November 6 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 7 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please note one way system in operation fallow signs from Newtowngore Village.

