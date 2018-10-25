Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 25, 2018

James Donnelly, St Brendan’s, Dublin Rd, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, October 23 of James Donnelly, St Brendan’s, Dublin Rd, Longford Town, Longford. James will be forever missed by his loving wife and best friend Eileen.

In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still, In my heart you will hold a place, No one will ever fill. Rest in Peace.

Removal arriving to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Thursday, October 25 for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 26 at 11am followed with burial in New cemetery. Family flowers only please. House Private Please.

Eileen Prior (née Kelleher), Lecken, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell, on Wednesday October 24 of Eileen Prior (nee Kelleher), Lecken, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her husband Patsy, sons Peter & Patrick, daughter Regina, brothers Liam & Oliver, sister Maureen, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, October 25 from 12 noon until 5pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan on Thursday evening October 25 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning October 26 at 11am followed by burial in Aughawillan new cemetery.

Rose Alcock (née Finnegan), Glasnevin, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of Rose Alcock (née Finnegan), Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly Marahill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Matt and mother of Gerard, Marie, Karen, Orla and the late Brendan. Rose will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Dan, grandchildren Katie, Amy, Moya and Bronagh, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Louise, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, October 25 between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday, October 26 to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Stewarts Hospital, Palmerstown.

Padraig Flynn, Driney, Drumcong, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 23 of Padraig Flynn, Driney, Drumcong, Co Leitrim, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his father James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Elizabeth, brothers Sean (Dublin) and Seamus (Drumshanbo), sisters Ita (Drumshanbo), Maura (England) and Geraldine (Galway), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews Kyle, Aaron, David, Colm, Luke and Enya, grandniece Chloe, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening October 25 from 4.30pm until 6.15pm with removal to Brigid's Church, Drumcong arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 26 at 11am with funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to a charity of your choice.

James ‘Jimmy’ O'Connell, Lisduff, Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of James ‘Jimmy’ O'Connell, Lisduff, Elphin, Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Sarah and Mary, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 25 at 11am in Kiltrustan Church. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Bridget ‘Bridie’ Tidbury (née Woods), Lough Rynn Drive, Tawnaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Saturday, October 20 of Bridget ‘Bridie’ Tidbury (nee Woods), Lough Rynn Drive, Tawnaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Valmor, daughters Fiona, Loretta and Carmen, sons Conrad, Brendan and Nigel, sister in law, brothers in law, son in law Eamon, daughter in law Tracey, grandchildren Edward Jnr., Carmen, Ethan, Courtney, Brooke, Rhys, Konrad and Amy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, October 25 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for private Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm, interment afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Sligo Hospice. c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Margaret McGahern (née Gilhooley), Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, October 22 of Margaret McGahern, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband John F (Sonny). Deeply regretted by her loving family; Maureen Smith (Gowna) Pat McGahern (Rathoath), Rosaleen Sheils (Drumcondra), Kathleen Lee (Longford), Noeleen Conneely (Castleknock), Sean McGahern (Gowna), sons-in-law; Paddy, Gus, Seamus and Padraic, daughters-in-law; Anna and Una. Also sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and a large circle of close neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 25 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Seamus Meade, Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Monday, October 22 of Seamus Meade, Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, late of Assumption Road, peacefully.

Predeceased by his parents Maureen & John, brother Anthony and sister Josephine. Sadly missed by his loving wife Regina, brothers John, Liam, Michael, Patrick, Francis, Edward & Paul, sisters Cora, Maureen, Rosemary & Ann, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (88 Assumption Road, N37 E685) on Thursday, October 25 from 3pm until 7pm. Cremation will take place on Friday, October 26 in Shannon Crematorium at 5.30pm. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu to South Westmeath Hospice. For donations, please click on link below: http://www.southwestmeathhospice.ie/donations/

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie