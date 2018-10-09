Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Joan Ryan (née Dermody), Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, on Monday, October 8 of Joan Ryan (née Dermody), Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford.

Joan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Caroline and Angela and their father Willie, son in law Fergal, granddaughter Leah, grandson Cole, sisters Margaret Connolly, Mary Minogue and Angela Moriarty, brothers Seamus, Joe, Paddy, John and Brendan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, October 10 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5pm. Removal to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, October 11 at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



Monica Orrin, Creagh, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St.Joseph’s Care Centre, on Saturday, October 6 of Monica Orrin, Creagh, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Val. Monica will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,son Val,grandson Curtis,relatives and friends. At rest.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Wednesday, October 10 from 10.30am until 11.30am, followed by removal for private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Fidelma Hudson (née Nolan), Wakefield, Ossett, Horbury, Leeds, England/ Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, September 27 of Fidelma Hudson (nee Nolan), Wakefield, Ossett, Horbury, Leeds, England/ Longford, passed away in England. Predeceased by her loving mother Annette.

Fidelma will be sadly missed by husband Ronnie, heartbroken father Tom, sister Helen, mother-in-law and her partner, aunts Kathleen Delaney ( Aughaboy, Killoe), Annie Lennon (Killoe), uncles John Nolan (Moydow), Seamus Nolan (Killoe), Jo Nolan (Windy Gap, Castlebar) and Ciaran Nolan (Bray), cousins and friends in the greater Longford, Cavan, Leitrim and Leeds. As you rest in peaceful sleep, Your memory we will always keep. May she rest in peace.

Funeral mass on Friday, October 12 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 12 noon followed with burial in Aughaboy Cemetery.



Kathleen O'Hara, Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors nurses and staff of the Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill on Sunday, October 7 of Kathleen O’Hara, Cloonturk, Dromod, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her brothers Mick and John, sisters Bridie and Annie, deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours from Cloonturk and surrounding areas. May she Rest in Peace.

Lying in repose at Lough Erril Nursing home Oratory (postcode N41 XE39) on Tuesday October 9 from 5.30pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, October 10 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery.

Kathleen Reilly, Ardlougher, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Castle Manor Nursing Home Cavan, on Monday, October 8 of Kathleen Reilly, Ardlougher, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, beloved wife of the late Tommy.

Reposing at the home of her son Michael and daughter-in-law Philomena from 5pm, on Tuesday, October 9 with removal on Wednesday, October 10 at 8pm to St Matthew's Church, Drumavaddy to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, October 11 at 11am, interment afterwards in old Cemetery. May She Rest In Peace.

John Smith, Terenure, Dublin / Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, October 7 of John Smith, Terenure, Dublin, and late of Mullahoran, Cavan. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad of John, Joan, Martin and David, devoted grandad to Brandon, Adam, Cian, Ewan, Claudia and Katie; he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brother Tommy, brother-in-law Mike, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

John will be reposing at his family home on Tuesday, October 9 from 4pm-7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, October 10 to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar, arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilmashogue Cemetery, Rathfarnham. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01-4926925. May He Rest in Peace.

John’s family would like to thank Dr Burke and all team of the I.C.U Unit of the Beacon Hospital for the love and care shown to John during his illness.

Stephen William ‘Willie’ Hudson, No.7 Chapel Street, Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at the North West Hospice Sligo, on Saturday, October 6 of Stephen William ‘Willie’ Hudson, No.7 Chapel Street, Boyle, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents. Sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, and wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Tuesday morning, October 9 for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Enquiries to Michael Sweeney (087) 2625060.



Bridget Finn (née Brady), Shinglas, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of the matron and staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 6 of Bridget Finn (née Brady), Shinglas, Ballymore, Westmeath. Wife of the late John Finn. Deeply regretted by her loving son Jimmy, daughter Sheila (Reid), grandchildren Alannah, James, Leah and Andrea, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 9 at 11am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Eileen King (née Hackett), Lissoy, The Pigeons, Glasson, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Friday, October 5 of Eileen King (née Hackett), Lissoy, The Pigeons, Glasson, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her son Enda, her niece Betty, nephews Tommy, Gerry, Richie and John, relatives friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 9 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

