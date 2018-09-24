Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 24, 2018 (Evening)

Anne Quirke (née Delaney), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday September 23, 2018 of Anne Quirke (nee Delaney), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Galway Hospice.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward, her daughters Maria and Karen, sons-in-law Brian and Gregg, her three grandchildren Robert, Cian and Emma, her sisters Mary and Rita (Sr Helen), nieces, nephews, very kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon this Wednesday evening September 26th from 5.30-8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday September 27 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice.

Bridget Weir (née Reilly), Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday September 22, 2018 of Bridget Weir, (nee Reilly) Drumcarbin, Ballinagh, who died peacefully at her residence, in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband John, Bridget is deeply regretted by her loving son James, sister Margaret, brother Bernard, sisters-in- law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Lakeland Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Monday evening September 24 from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday September 26 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Potahee. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Oliver Davis, Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday September 22, 2018 of Oliver Davis, Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Co Longford, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his devoted family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annemay, sons Gerard and Martin, daughter-in-law Karena, Martin's fiancée Kristen, granddaughter Sophie, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday September 24, 2018 to arrive at St James' Church, Clonbroney for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care c/o Gorman and Fox Funeral Directors. House private on Monday morning, please.

Thomas Galligan, Derragh, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday September 22, 2018 of Thomas Galligan, Derragh, Abbeylara, Longford, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Kevin, Brendan, and Tommy, daughters Sandra, Nuala, and Elaine, grandchildren, his brother Pat, and sister May (Fagan), sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Monday morning September 24 to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Mullingar MRI scanner fund, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors or any family member. House private on Monday morning please.

Ciaran Farrell, Derrygeel, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday September 18, 2018 of Ciaran Farrell, Derrygeel, Lanesboro, Longford, unexpectedly at his residence.

Ciaran will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Patrick, mother Pamela, brothers Martin and his wife Ivane, Paul and his fiancée Marjanna, Colm and his partner AJ, Damien and his wife Rebecca, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephew, neighbours, relatives, his adored dogs Simba,Tex and Axel and his many friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Monday, September 24 from 5-8pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, September 25 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. Family flowers only please donation if desired to Longford ISPCA c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie