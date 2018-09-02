Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 2, 2018

Brendan ‘Flatley’ Heery, Cormeen Lower, Mullagh, Meath / Cavan

The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, August 31 of Brendan Heery, known as ‘Flatley’, of Cormeen Lower, Mullagh, Meath / Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sons Kevin and Emmett, mother Masie, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kathleen ‘Peggy’ Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Friday, August 24 of Kathleen ‘Peggy’ Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Danial. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus and Kevin, daughters in law Maureen and Sharon, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Caitlin, Michael and Casey, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, on Tuesday, September 4 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 5 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Glancy (née Kennedy), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Friday, August 31 of Margaret Glancy (nee Kennedy), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Ardglass, Croghan, and Mahanagh, Elphin.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe, her parents John and Bridget, her sisters Anita and Kathleen and her brothers Séan and Desmond. She will be sadly missed by her nephew Trevor, niece Karena and her husband Benny, their children Dylan and Kate, brothers Pádraig, Vincent, James, Mark and Kenneth, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Sunday, September 2 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Kiltrustan Church. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 3 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in-lieu of, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.

Bridget Roberts (née Brady), Rathmines, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at St James’ Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Thursday, August 30 of Bridget Roberts (née Brady), Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6 and formerly of Oghill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Dick and granddaughter Nicola. Deeply regretted by her loving son Richard, grandson John, great-grandchildren Chloe and Sean, John's fiancée Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends, especially Kathleen, the Corr family and her neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street. Family will be in attendance on Sunday, September 2 from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 3 at 10am. in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines, followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery.

