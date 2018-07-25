Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 25 2018 (Morning)

Mary Moran (née Doyle), Caplahard House Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Wednesday July 25, 2018 of Mary Moran (neé Doyle), Caplahard House,Glasson, Athlone, Co. Westmeath, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care the staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone.

Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Michael, daughter Cliodhna, son Michael, brothers, Tommy(Australia), Desmond and Seamus (Drumshanbo) and Kieran (Dublin), her adored grandchildren, Brian, Cillian, Ryan and Aidan, daughter in law, Joanna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a wide circle of very supportive neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements later. House strictly private.

Trevor Martin, Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday July 22, 2018 of Trevor Martin, Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Dara Masterson Keenan, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday July 20, 2018 of Dara Masterson Keenan, Longford Town, Co Longford.

Dara will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Hannah, father Tom, sisters Serena and Gemma, brother Patrick, uncles, aunts, Christina, nephew Liam, relatives and many friends.

A private service in celebration of Dara’s life will take place in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Wednesday July 25 followed by private cremation.

G Alan Crowe, Rockview, Delvin, Westmeath/Mohill, Leitrim/ Meath/Dublin

The death occurred Sunday July 22, 2018 of G Alan Crowe, Rockview, Delvin, Co Westmeath and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Loving husband of Pamela, and devoted father to Colin, Mark and Vanessa (Carroll), Alan will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law Cyril, daughters-in-law Joan and Audrey, his adored grandchildren Tara, Evan, Hazel, Alan, Ross, Rachel, Laura, Lily and John.

Funeral Service in St Michael's Church of Ireland, Castlepollard on Wednesday, July 25 at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the MRI Scanner, Mullingar Hospital, c/o Gaffney's Undertakers, Delvin. House private please.

Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Leitrim/Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday July 22, 2018 of Pat Donohoe, Aughnaglace, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital Sligo surrounded by his loving family.

Pat will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bridget, sons; Raymond and Peter, daughters; Linda and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Andy and Malachy, sister; Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 24 from 4-8pm. Removal on Wednesday, July 25 to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 26 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Very Rev Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Cavan/Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday July 21, 2018 of Very Rev Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co Cavan and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, suddenly at his residence.

Reposing at the Parochial House, Crosserlough on Tuesday July 24 from 4-8pm and on Wednesday, July 25 from 2-5pm concluding with prayers at half past five.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Crosserlough to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 26 at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Mary’s Church Restoration Fund.

Sean (Smiler) Nolan 23 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, July 22, 2018 of of Sean (Smiler) Nolan 23 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford suddenly at home surrounded by his heart broken family.

Predeceased by his wife Eileen, Sean will be sadly missed by his daughters Siobhan and Sharon, sons-in-law Ollie and John, sister Patsy Duffy, brother Michael, aunt Josephine Murray, grandchildren April, Evan, Teegan, Orrin, Erin, Courtney and Niall, great-grandaughter Darcy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-Law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, July 23 from 4-10pm and also on Tuesday from 2-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 25 in St Mary's Church Edgeworthstown at 12 noon, followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Family Flowers Only Please.

Michael Sheil London and formerly of Portnahinch, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, July 6 2018 of Michael Sheil, London and formerly of Portnahinch, Lanesboro, Roscommon peacefully in London.

Michael will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, children Kieran and Marian, grandchildren Natalie, Martyn, James and Katie, nephews Thomas and James, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday, July 25 from 6.15-7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, July 26 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.

Sheila Flanagan (née Smyth), Well Road, Cork City, Cork / Granard, Longford/Clare

The death occurred on Friday July 20, 2018 of Sheila Flanagan (nee Smyth), Douglas, Cork and late of Granard, Co Longford, peacefully, at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Maria and Patricia (Trish) and dear sister of the late Annie and Bridget (Beasie), Sheila will be sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Hugh, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday July 24 from 4-7pm. Reception prayers on Wednesday July 25 at 10.45am in The Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Ballinlough followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marymount Hospice or The Alzeimer Society of Ireland.

